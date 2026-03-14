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Home > Entertainment > Haryana Women’s Commission Calls For Arrest Of Badshah After Rapper Skips Appearance In ‘Tateeree’ Song Controversy

Haryana Women’s Commission Calls For Arrest Of Badshah After Rapper Skips Appearance In ‘Tateeree’ Song Controversy

The scandal arose shortly after the Tateeree music video was released, and it was criticized in respect of the lyrics and imagery.

(Pic Credits: Instagram)
(Pic Credits: Instagram)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: March 14, 2026 13:47:05 IST

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Haryana Women’s Commission Calls For Arrest Of Badshah After Rapper Skips Appearance In ‘Tateeree’ Song Controversy

Indian rapper Badshah has found himself in new controversy when the Haryana State Commission of Women urged him to be arrested on allegation of objectionable content in his Haryanvi music video titled Tateeree. On Friday, the commission reported that the rapper had not appeared before it within the deadline even after giving him a notice earlier this month. Renu Bhatia, who was the chairman of the commission, had earlier issued warnings that he would take stern measures against him in case he failed to comply. The notice, which was issued on March 6, ordered Badshah to appear before the commission in Panipat before 3 PM on Friday to justify the objectionable lyrics and images in the song.

Badshah Skips Appearance In ‘Tateeree’ Song Controversy

In an interview with the press Renu Bhatia told the Superintendent of Police in Panipat to arrest the rapper. She explained that Badshah must not be spared anywhere and search orders must be issued as soon as possible. The chairperson also requested the authorities to confiscate that of the rapper to ensure he did not fly out of the country. The song, which was claimed by the commission to contain inappropriate language and is an offense to the daughters of Haryana, also led to complaints and lawsuits. FIRs over the same are already registered in Panchkula and Jind. Bhatia also exposed that the lawyers of the rapper had demanded an extension of the time to be heard by the commission but it was not granted.

Badshah ‘Tateeree’ Song Controversy

The scandal arose shortly after the Tateeree music video was released, and it was criticized in respect of the lyrics and imagery. According to the police authorities, the video shows the school uniforms of small girls throwing their school bags and running out of school as it is an expression of the wrong perspective of education. The investigators also cited that some words and phrases applied in the song were derogatory to women and girls. In the face of the advancing backlash, Badshah produced a video in the future on the social media, apologizing for offending feelings and stating that the song will be taken down. Meanwhile, the police have been reported to take actions to declare a lookout circular and organize several teams to find the rapper as the investigation is progressing.

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First published on: Mar 14, 2026 1:47 PM IST
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Tags: BadshahBadshah Tateeree controversyHaryana Women CommissionRenu Bhatiatateeree song controversy

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Haryana Women’s Commission Calls For Arrest Of Badshah After Rapper Skips Appearance In ‘Tateeree’ Song Controversy

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Haryana Women’s Commission Calls For Arrest Of Badshah After Rapper Skips Appearance In ‘Tateeree’ Song Controversy

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Haryana Women’s Commission Calls For Arrest Of Badshah After Rapper Skips Appearance In ‘Tateeree’ Song Controversy
Haryana Women’s Commission Calls For Arrest Of Badshah After Rapper Skips Appearance In ‘Tateeree’ Song Controversy
Haryana Women’s Commission Calls For Arrest Of Badshah After Rapper Skips Appearance In ‘Tateeree’ Song Controversy
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