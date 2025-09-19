LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Arundhati Roy bjp deepfake chabahar port afghanistan Charlie Kirk donald trump latest US news Kathy Hochul Arundhati Roy bjp deepfake chabahar port afghanistan Charlie Kirk donald trump latest US news Kathy Hochul Arundhati Roy bjp deepfake chabahar port afghanistan Charlie Kirk donald trump latest US news Kathy Hochul Arundhati Roy bjp deepfake chabahar port afghanistan Charlie Kirk donald trump latest US news Kathy Hochul
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Arundhati Roy bjp deepfake chabahar port afghanistan Charlie Kirk donald trump latest US news Kathy Hochul Arundhati Roy bjp deepfake chabahar port afghanistan Charlie Kirk donald trump latest US news Kathy Hochul Arundhati Roy bjp deepfake chabahar port afghanistan Charlie Kirk donald trump latest US news Kathy Hochul Arundhati Roy bjp deepfake chabahar port afghanistan Charlie Kirk donald trump latest US news Kathy Hochul
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > "He went too soon": Zubeen Garg's childhood friend mourns singer's sudden passing, recalls "we made music together

"He went too soon": Zubeen Garg's childhood friend mourns singer's sudden passing, recalls "we made music together

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Published: September 19, 2025 21:48:06 IST

"He went too soon": Zubeen Garg's childhood friend mourns singer's sudden passing, recalls "we made music together

Guwahati (Assam) [India], September 19 (ANI): Popular singer Zubeen Garg passed away on Friday in a tragic scuba diving accident. The singer was in Singapore for the Northeast India Festival (NEIF), where he was scheduled to perform.

Garg’s sudden passing left the entire nation shocked, with many paying emotional tributes across social media platforms. Fans in large numbers also gathered outside the singer’s residence in Guwahati, Assam, amid the arrival of his family members and friends.

In visuals from Zubeen Garg’s hometown, many could be seen wearing a downcast look, grieving his passing.

One of the late singer’s childhood friends, musician Manash Baruah from Jorhat, spoke to ANI and expressed his thoughts. “We were together since our childhood days and did music together. The news of his passing is very sad. This shouldn’t have happened. We never expected that he would go so soon. He was climbing in his career and has now gone beyond that. Everyone knows him, and that is his identity. After Bhupen Hazarika, it was Zubeen Garg, and there is no one like him,” Baruah said.

"He went too soon": Zubeen Garg's childhood friend mourns singer's sudden passing, recalls "we made music together

Hiru Dutta, who currently lives in Zubeen Garg’s old house, said, “It feels like a God’s gift that I am living in his house. His career started here.”

Dutta recalled how the late singer would visit his family during his trip to Assam and have meals with them.

"He went too soon": Zubeen Garg's childhood friend mourns singer's sudden passing, recalls "we made music together

One of the singer’s fans in Assam poured out her heart, revealing her first reaction to the news. “I have no words to describe my emotions. I was in school and working when I got the news. I couldn’t believe it and started crying. I called a few of my friends and received the confirmation. He was like our soul,’ she said.

"He went too soon": Zubeen Garg's childhood friend mourns singer's sudden passing, recalls "we made music together

Meanwhile, condolences have poured in from prominent political leaders and artists. Prime Minister Narendra Modi offered his tributes and wrote, “Shocked by the sudden demise of popular singer Zubeen Garg. He will be remembered for his rich contribution to music. His renditions were very popular among people across all walks of life. Condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti.”

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma also grieved Garg’s passing. He also mentioned that he is in constant contact with India’s High Commissioner to Singapore, Shilpak N Ambule, to ensure Zubeen Garg’s mortal remains are brought home at the earliest.

In a statement, the Northeast India Festival said Garg suffered breathing difficulties during scuba diving.”He was immediately given CPR before being rushed to Singapore General Hospital. Despite efforts to save him, he was declared deceased in the ICU around 2:30 PM IST,” the statement added.

Zubeen (52) is survived by his wife, Garima Saikia Garg. (ANI)

Source

The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.

Tags: entertainment newsZubeen GargZubeen Garg deathzubeen-garg-fans

RELATED News

"Zubeen went on yacht with Assam locals, we had no prior knowledge": Singapore Festival Organisers
Assam CM coordinates efforts to bring Zubeen Garg's mortal remains home from Singapore
Neeraj Ghaywan Returns: Homebound Selected for India Oscar Entry
"So shocking": Papon, Shaan express grief over demise of 'Ya Ali' singer Zubeen Garg
From Zubeen Garg to Dilip Kumar: Remembering Celebrities Who Faced Tragic Endings

LATEST NEWS

Nupur Sheoran urges parents to back daughters in sports after World Boxing Championship silver
You Won’t Believe Lionel Messi’s Weekly Pay At Inter Miami! Here’s How Much
Uttarakhand CM Dhami chairs high-level meeting on damages of recent disasters in the state
Asia cup 2025: Sri Lanka Cricket Board Confirms Dunith Wellalage’s Return Amid Tragedy
Trump, Xi emphasise US-China ties most important bilateral relationship in world during phone call: Chinese media
"He went too soon": Zubeen Garg's childhood friend mourns singer's sudden passing, recalls "we made music together
'Khidkiyaan Theatre Festival 2025' kicks off in Mumbai, actor Yashpal Sharma recalls "It has been 8 years since I joined"
India in advanced talks with Oman for FTA, open to trade deals with other GCC nations: Piyush Goyal
World Athletics Championships: Gulveer Singh fails to make history, Annu Rani bows out in qualifying round
Asia Cup 2025: ICC Warns PCB Over Protocol Breach
"He went too soon": Zubeen Garg's childhood friend mourns singer's sudden passing, recalls "we made music together

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

"He went too soon": Zubeen Garg's childhood friend mourns singer's sudden passing, recalls "we made music together

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

"He went too soon": Zubeen Garg's childhood friend mourns singer's sudden passing, recalls "we made music together
"He went too soon": Zubeen Garg's childhood friend mourns singer's sudden passing, recalls "we made music together
"He went too soon": Zubeen Garg's childhood friend mourns singer's sudden passing, recalls "we made music together
"He went too soon": Zubeen Garg's childhood friend mourns singer's sudden passing, recalls "we made music together

QUICK LINKS