Hours After Ramayana's First Look, Alia Bhatt Finally Reacts To Husband Ranbir Kapoor As Lord Ram

Hours After Ramayana’s First Look, Alia Bhatt Finally Reacts To Husband Ranbir Kapoor As Lord Ram

Alia Bhatt hails Ranbir Kapoor’s Ramayana teaser as “unforgettable,” while Karan Johar calls it a “mega blockbuster.” Featuring music by Hans Zimmer and AR Rahman, the epic releases Diwali 2026. Fans praise visuals, IMAX experience, and global production scale.

Last Updated: July 3, 2025 21:17:13 IST

Alia Bhatt has reacted to the first look of Ranbir Kapoor’s starrer Ramayana. The film stars Ranbir as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita, and Yash as Ravana.

The ‘Raazi’ actor took to her Instagram account to post the teaser along with a caption that read, “Some things don’t need words. This feels like the start of something unforgettable. Diwali 2026 — we’re waiting.”

Filmmaker Karan Johar too took to his Instagram Stories to share his reaction. Calling it a “mega blockbuster”, Johar wrote, “UNREAL! Congratulations to the entire team — it is looking phenomenal and I cannot wait for the world to witness this magic!”

The teaser was released on Thursday and has received a strong response from fans. Many were impressed by the visuals and the background score. The film’s music is composed by two legends — AR Rahman and Hollywood composer Hans Zimmer.
Fans were too quick to respond to the collaboration. A user on X (formerly Twitter) wrote, “#Ramayana glimpse was too good. Hans Zimmer cooked so hard. Ranbir Kapoor is the greatest acting choice ever.”

Zimmer is best known for his work in Interstellar, Dune, and The Lion King, and has won two Academy Awards. His collaboration with AR Rahman has raised high expectations for the film’s music.

The makers have opted for a full-fledged theatrical experience designed for IMAX, promising immersive action sequences choreographed by Hollywood’s top stunt professionals, including Terry Notary (‘Avengers’, ‘Planet of the Apes’) and Guy Norris (‘Mad Max: Fury Road’).

Set 5,000 years ago, ‘Ramayana’ draws from ancient Indian mythology to present a cosmic battle between light and darkness.While the story is rooted in Indian spiritual tradition, its execution is global, featuring music by Oscar-winning composer Hans Zimmer and AR Rahman, and production design by teams behind films such as ‘Dune’, ‘Tomorrowland’, and ‘Captain America’.

Producer Namit Malhotra described the film as “a cultural movement,” adding that the intent is to introduce India’s epic to global audiences through cutting-edge cinematic tools.

During a teaser unveiling event, Namit said, “I still can’t believe that we are actually seeing it and sharing it with all of you. It has been a very, very long dream that we have been collaborating to put our heart, soul, life into this, so that we can do justice to this epic.”

He added, “My only aspiration is with pride, how do we take our greatest culture, our greatest part of our history and share it with the world. We will leave no stone unturned to make sure that we deliver the very, very best that anybody in the world can try.”

Part 1 of ‘Ramayana’ is slated to release in Diwali 2026, followed by Part 2 in Diwali 2027. 

