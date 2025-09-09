How Much Will Karisma Kapoor’s Children Inherit From Sunjay Kapur’s Massive Rs.30,000 Crore Fortune? Actress’ Kids Knock On Court’s Door

Karisma Kapoor’s kids, Kiaan and Samaira, are now dragging their stepmom, Priya Sachdev, to Delhi High Court. Why? Well, apparently, they think she cooked up a fake will after their dad, Sunjay Kapur died leaving behind a massive fortune of Rs. 30,000 crore.

Sunjay Kapur, who was once married to Karisma before Priya, died on June 12. He left behind a complicated family tree—kids with Karisma, a wife (Priya), and a son with her, too. Now everyone’s fighting over the inheritance.

Karisma Kapoor’s Kids Challenge Priya Sachdev in Court

According to Bar & Bench, Karisma’s kids are crying foul play, claiming Priya sat on the will for seven weeks before randomly whipping it out at a family meet in July 2025.

The kids say, “We haven’t seen the original will, not even a photocopy. Sketchy, right?” They’re calling it forged, fake, whatever word you want to use for shady.

Now, the kids want the court to officially call them “Class I heirs” They’re asking for a fifth each of the enormous estate. That’s still a boatload of money.

There’s more. As per reports, Priya apparently first denied there was a will at all, telling everyone that the assets were tied up in the R.K. Family Trust. Then, plot twist, she comes up with a will dated March 21, 2025.

Fake Will Allegations

The legal mess includes Priya and her son (living it up in the Rajokri farmhouse), Sunjay’s mom, and some mystery woman who says she’s the executor of the will. Meanwhile, Karisma’s representing her kids in court, because of course she is—what else is a mom supposed to do?

Kiaan and Samaira insist their dad always promised he’d look out for them. He even started businesses in their names, put them on the trust, took them on fancy trips, the whole nine yards. After he died, they did all the rituals (Kiaan even lit the pyre—super traditional), but then Priya allegedly started gatekeeping all the trust paperwork and cash. Not cool.

To top it off, the kids claim they were called to corporate meetings and asked to sign stuff without really knowing what’s what. Kinda like being told to “just sign here” at the bank, except instead of a savings account it’s a bajillion-rupee inheritance.

