LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
cctv footage Economist Gita Gopinath kapil sharma bhupendra-patel India cricket news us news china entertainment news donald trump cctv footage Economist Gita Gopinath kapil sharma bhupendra-patel India cricket news us news china entertainment news donald trump cctv footage Economist Gita Gopinath kapil sharma bhupendra-patel India cricket news us news china entertainment news donald trump cctv footage Economist Gita Gopinath kapil sharma bhupendra-patel India cricket news us news china entertainment news donald trump
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
cctv footage Economist Gita Gopinath kapil sharma bhupendra-patel India cricket news us news china entertainment news donald trump cctv footage Economist Gita Gopinath kapil sharma bhupendra-patel India cricket news us news china entertainment news donald trump cctv footage Economist Gita Gopinath kapil sharma bhupendra-patel India cricket news us news china entertainment news donald trump cctv footage Economist Gita Gopinath kapil sharma bhupendra-patel India cricket news us news china entertainment news donald trump
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > How NASA, 'Alien' and Satan collided on a Swiss metal classic

How NASA, 'Alien' and Satan collided on a Swiss metal classic

How NASA, 'Alien' and Satan collided on a Swiss metal classic

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Published: October 16, 2025 18:36:47 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

How NASA, 'Alien' and Satan collided on a Swiss metal classic

By Dave Graham ZURICH (Reuters) -Tom Fischer was a struggling young Swiss musician in 1984 when Oscar-winning artist H.R. Giger threw him a lifeline: a striking cover for an album that became a heavy metal landmark by his next group, Celtic Frost. Once dubbed the "Black Sabbath" of the 1980s, Celtic Frost pioneered a maverick blend of extreme metal that influenced decades of thrash, death and symphonic metal – and even grunge legends Nirvana. October marks the 40th anniversary of Celtic Frost's To Mega Therion, an album that still graces greatest record lists of the era with its menacing cover by Giger, designer of the monster in Ridley Scott's horror sci-fi film "Alien". "We were nobodies at the time. We had nothing to lose, so we contacted Giger, not expecting anything," Fischer, 62, told Reuters. Named Satan I, Giger's painting of a horned creature taking aim with a weapon made from a figure resembling Christ outraged some. But the album helped put Celtic Frost on the map. Celtic Frost formed in 1984 as a reboot of Hellhammer, a proto-black metal group that met with such press hostility that Fischer and bandmate bassist Martin Ain decided to start again. LETTER TO GIGER Before disbanding Hellhammer, Fischer wrote to his compatriot Giger to ask if they could use Satan I for a record cover, enclosing a demo tape, and imagining that would be the end of it. Then Giger called. "My jaw dropped," said Fischer. "(Giger) said: 'It's not really my music; I listen to jazz. But I think I understand the underground aspect of it. Until "Alien" … everybody said, I'm too extreme, I'm too dark, just like what you described in your letter'," he recalled. Giger agreed on condition they also use another of his paintings for the LP. The band then decided they were not worthy of the picture – until they could play better. "We said: 'We can't do this to Giger. We need to do this cover justice'," Fischer said. Two Celtic Frost records came and went before Satan I became the face of To Mega Therion, which yoked classical bombast, hints of opera and even rap to Fischer's seething guitar and vocals, and Reed St. Mark's explosive drumming. The album was dedicated to the early NASA space programmes, an echo of Fischer's fascination with flight since watching the Apollo 11 Moon Landing in 1969, aged six. Its follow-up, Into the Pandemonium, delved into the historic event with offbeat track "One In Their Pride" built around sampled voices from the space race including U.S. President Richard Nixon and moonwalker Neil Armstrong. The tune also fuelled growing tension with their record label, and Celtic Frost imploded in 1987. Reunions followed before the band played its last gig in 2007 and Fischer began working for Giger, whose art adorned the records of his next band, Triptykon. The artist died in 2014 and a final album cover collaboration between the two is due out next year. (Reporting by Dave Graham, editing by Ed Osmond)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Oct 16, 2025 6:36 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

RELATED News

Filmmaker Anand Gandhi Commands New York Comic Con With Maya, Fans Flock To Creator’s Sci-Fi Universe

Is Sonakshi Sinha Pregnant? Zaheer Iqbal’s Playful Belly Touch At Diwali Bash Sparks Buzz And Pregnancy Speculations

Bigg Boss 19: Farhana Bhatt Tears Up Neelam Giri’s Letter In Captaincy Task, Leaving Fans Shocked!

Jubilee Hills Bypoll: Fake IDs With Tamannaah Bhatia, Samantha Ruth Prabhu And Rakulpreet Singh Photos Trigger EC Investigation

From Prime Video’s Culpa Nuestra To ZEE5’s Bhagwat Chapter One: This Friday’s Must-Watch OTT Releases!

LATEST NEWS

France angry at 'arbitrary' prison sentences against citizens in Iran

Viral Video Shows Taliban Mocking Pakistani Troops Amid Afghanistan Border Tensions, Display Pakistani Soldiers’ Pants

UK spy chief warns of AI danger, though not disaster-movie doom

Headliner Westwood off the pace at Macau Open

Chip stocks rise after TSMC's rosy outlook on strong AI demand

Headliner Westwood off the pace at Macau Open

Fintech Upgrade raises $165 million, targets IPO in 12 to 18 months

Headliner Westwood off the pace at Macau Open

IMF upgrades Asia's growth forecast, warns of risks

Lyft to open Toronto tech hub, deepening push beyond US market

How NASA, 'Alien' and Satan collided on a Swiss metal classic

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

How NASA, 'Alien' and Satan collided on a Swiss metal classic

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

How NASA, 'Alien' and Satan collided on a Swiss metal classic
How NASA, 'Alien' and Satan collided on a Swiss metal classic
How NASA, 'Alien' and Satan collided on a Swiss metal classic
How NASA, 'Alien' and Satan collided on a Swiss metal classic
QUICK LINKS