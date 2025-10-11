LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > 'I Am A Bastard Citizen If….' Tollywood Actor Srikanth Iyengar Praises Nathuram Godse, Sparks Controversy Over Degrading Comments On Mahatma Gandhi

'I Am A Bastard Citizen If….' Tollywood Actor Srikanth Iyengar Praises Nathuram Godse, Sparks Controversy Over Degrading Comments On Mahatma Gandhi

Tollywood actor Srikanth Iyengar faces outrage after a viral video showed him making derogatory remarks about Mahatma Gandhi and praising Nathuram Godse. Political leaders and citizens have condemned his statements, with Congress MLC Balmur Venkat filing a complaint in Hyderabad.

Row Erupts Over Actor Srikanth Iyengar's Controversial Comments On Mahatma Gandhi (Photo: X/Collections-Get Archive)
Row Erupts Over Actor Srikanth Iyengar's Controversial Comments On Mahatma Gandhi (Photo: X/Collections-Get Archive)

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Published: October 11, 2025 19:51:14 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

‘I Am A Bastard Citizen If….’ Tollywood Actor Srikanth Iyengar Praises Nathuram Godse, Sparks Controversy Over Degrading Comments On Mahatma Gandhi

Tollywood actor Srikanth Iyengar has been in the midst of controversy when a video clip he was caught saying an abusive word or phrase against Mahatama Gandhi went viral.

 Tollywood Actor Insults Mahatma Gandhi

The video, which was widely disseminated in social media, contained as well a translated passage in which Iyengar supposedly employed extremely insulting language to refer to Gandhi. The comments, which many have termed as being of a deep indecency, have been severely criticized across all political and social spheres.

Iyengar is also heard to make comments which seem to be in praises of Nathuram Godse, the assassin of Gandhi, by saying that he was like an antibiotic getting rid of a parasite. The analogy has been much criticized as offensive and disrespectful.

In the video, Srikanth Iyengar says, “If Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi is the father of my nation, then I am a bastard citizen. Jai Hind.” 

Political Leaders React

The words of the actor have been severely criticised by political leaders and the civil rights groups, as well as the followers of Gandhi. It has been accused that he had tried to tarnish the legacy of one of the most respected Indians.

Congress MLC Balmur Venkat filed a complaint to the Hyderabad Cyber Crime unit in Telangana, whereby he requested the authorities to prosecute the offenders through immediate legal actions. The actor made the comments and venkat called them very offensive and requested the police to file a criminal case.

He also addressed the film industry and pro associations to take a strong position against such behaviour. In his opinion, those who slander the Father of the Nation could not represent the industry, so he asked bodies to contemplate excluding Iyengar later on future projects should he decline to apologize.

Venkat emphasised that it was the moral duty of filmmakers and artists to revere the leaders of the country and remaining silent about such situations was a bad example.

Srikanth Iyengar has not as of now made any statement or clarification over the incident in the public.

First published on: Oct 11, 2025 7:51 PM IST
‘I Am A Bastard Citizen If….’ Tollywood Actor Srikanth Iyengar Praises Nathuram Godse, Sparks Controversy Over Degrading Comments On Mahatma Gandhi

‘I Am A Bastard Citizen If….’ Tollywood Actor Srikanth Iyengar Praises Nathuram Godse, Sparks Controversy Over Degrading Comments On Mahatma Gandhi
‘I Am A Bastard Citizen If….’ Tollywood Actor Srikanth Iyengar Praises Nathuram Godse, Sparks Controversy Over Degrading Comments On Mahatma Gandhi
‘I Am A Bastard Citizen If….’ Tollywood Actor Srikanth Iyengar Praises Nathuram Godse, Sparks Controversy Over Degrading Comments On Mahatma Gandhi
‘I Am A Bastard Citizen If….’ Tollywood Actor Srikanth Iyengar Praises Nathuram Godse, Sparks Controversy Over Degrading Comments On Mahatma Gandhi

