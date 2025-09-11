LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
business news germany India Minorities Charlie Kirk Andy Byron ITR 2024-25 aisa-cup business news germany India Minorities Charlie Kirk Andy Byron ITR 2024-25 aisa-cup business news germany India Minorities Charlie Kirk Andy Byron ITR 2024-25 aisa-cup business news germany India Minorities Charlie Kirk Andy Byron ITR 2024-25 aisa-cup
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
business news germany India Minorities Charlie Kirk Andy Byron ITR 2024-25 aisa-cup business news germany India Minorities Charlie Kirk Andy Byron ITR 2024-25 aisa-cup business news germany India Minorities Charlie Kirk Andy Byron ITR 2024-25 aisa-cup business news germany India Minorities Charlie Kirk Andy Byron ITR 2024-25 aisa-cup
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > "I had a nutritionist work with me": Sydney Sweeney on how she prepared herself physically for 'Christy'

"I had a nutritionist work with me": Sydney Sweeney on how she prepared herself physically for 'Christy'

"I had a nutritionist work with me": Sydney Sweeney on how she prepared herself physically for 'Christy'

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: September 11, 2025 19:47:05 IST

Washington DC [US], September 11 (ANI): The makers have unveiled the trailer for ‘Christy’, a sports biopic starring Sydney Sweeney as legendary boxer Christy Martin, the first female fighter inducted into the International Boxing Hall of Fame, reported by Variety.

The film, directed by David Michod and co-written with Mirrah Foulkes from a story by Katherine Fugate, also features Katy O’Brian, Merritt Wever, Ben Foster, Ethan Embry, Chad L. Coleman, Valyn Hall and Tony Cavalero.

Premiering at the Toronto International Film Festival, the film drew attention not only for its subject but also for Sweeney’s physical transformation for the role.

The actor revealed to Variety that she gained 30 pounds through a rigorous regimen designed by a nutritionist and trainers.

“I had a nutritionist work with me as well as a weight trainer and a boxing trainer,” Sweeney said, adding, “We upped my calorie intake and I started taking a lot of protein shakes and supplements and eating everything. I ate a lot of Smuckers, a lot of peanut butter and jelly sandwiches, milkshakes, kind of just constantly always eating because we were so active. I was constantly burning it all off at the same time. So keeping it all up was quite a challenge,” Sweeney said as quoted by Variety.

Film critic Owen Gleiberman praised the film, calling Sweeney’s performance “a true-note, game-changing knockout.”

“It’s fun to see her in the ring, hunched and concentrated, pummeling away, then felling an opponent with a merciless left hook — but whenever that happens, her ebullience comes out,” Gleiberman added.

“She grins in triumph and pumps her fists in the air like a kid at her own birthday party; the pleasure she takes in winning is part of what makes her a star,” as reported by the outlet.

Executive producers include Foulkes, John Friedberg, Andrew Golov, Michael Heimler, Harrison Huffman, David Levine, Clementine Quittner, Ryan Schwartz, Nick Shumaker and Brad Zimmerman. Kerry Kohansky-Roberts, Justin Lothrop, Teddy Schwarzman, Brent Stiefel, Sweeney and Michod serve as producers, according to Variety.

‘Christy’ brings to the screen the life and career of Christy Martin, who became one of the most prominent female boxers by the late 1980s, soaring to global star status. Martin was the first female boxer elected to the Nevada Boxing Hall of Fame in 2016. Her fights drew national attention, and she remains a pioneering figure in women’s boxing history.

The film is scheduled to release in theatres on November 7. (ANI)

Source

The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.

Tags: christychristy-martinSydney Sweeneytoronto-international-film-festival

RELATED News

Ekka OTT Release: Yuva Rajkumar’s Action-Packed Kannada Thriller Finally Drops – Here’s When And Where To Watch
Kirsten Dunst is not interested in 'Bring It On' sequel, says "leave good things where they are"
Son of Sardaar 2 OTT Release: Expected Streaming Date and Platform to Watch Ajay Devgn, Mrunal Thakur’s Comedy Movie
"He connects with fans like no one else…": Esha Deol on dad Dharmendra embracing social media like a true pro
This Actor Acted In 26 Films, And Despite Being Dharmendra’s Brother, Never Earned The Superstar Title

LATEST NEWS

"Shamelessness": Opposition question Centre's "double standards" on India vs Pakistan Asia Cup clash
India thanks China on reopening of border crossings for Kailash Mansarovar pilgrims after Nepal's protest
Battery trains emerging as alternative to diesel traction, says Alstom India MD
DMRC Integrates ‘Bhim Vega’ For Seamless In-App UPI Payments Via Sarthi App
Lakshya Sen, Satwik-Chirag seal their spot into Hong Kong Open quarterfinals
Did You Know India and Pakistan Have Never Met in Asia Cup Final? Will Asia Cup 2025 Be Different?
"Matter of concern; if continues, people will suffer a lot": AIUDF's Rafiqul Islam on Nepal unrest
India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025: Supreme Court Rejects PIL, Says ‘Match Must Go On’
President Trump, First Lady Melania attend 24th anniversary of 9/11 attack
"I had a nutritionist work with me": Sydney Sweeney on how she prepared herself physically for 'Christy'
"I had a nutritionist work with me": Sydney Sweeney on how she prepared herself physically for 'Christy'

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

"I had a nutritionist work with me": Sydney Sweeney on how she prepared herself physically for 'Christy'

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

"I had a nutritionist work with me": Sydney Sweeney on how she prepared herself physically for 'Christy'
"I had a nutritionist work with me": Sydney Sweeney on how she prepared herself physically for 'Christy'
"I had a nutritionist work with me": Sydney Sweeney on how she prepared herself physically for 'Christy'
"I had a nutritionist work with me": Sydney Sweeney on how she prepared herself physically for 'Christy'

QUICK LINKS