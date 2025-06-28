‘I Was Very Unhappy’: Shefali Jariwala’s Confession About Her Abusive Marriage Resurfaces After Bigg Boss Star Dies At 42

People woke up to really sad news on June 28. Shefali Jariwala, who became famous with her Kaanta Laga music video in 2002 and later in Bigg Boss 13, passed away suddenly. She was just 42.

She Had a Heart Attack Late at Night

Reports say Shefali had a sudden heart attack late on June 27, 2025. Her husband Parag Tyagi and three friends tried their best to save her. They rushed her to Bellevue Multispecialty Hospital in Mumbai but doctors declared her dead when she reached.

Fans, friends, and everyone in the entertainment world were shocked. Parag, who has been her partner for more than ten years, was seen crying outside the hospital, completely broken by the loss.

How She Met Parag Tyagi

People are now remembering Shefali and Parag’s sweet love story. They met through friends at a dinner party and felt an instant connection.

“I was single at that time. It was an arranged sort of a date. We really liked each other a lot and hit it off instantly. Parag and I are very similar and different in many ways. I think we kind of balance each other out,” she told Times Now earlier.

They dated for some time and got married in 2014. Their story always showed how love can come again after a painful past.

Her First Marriage and Painful Past

Before Parag, Shefali was married to musician Harmeet Singh from Meet Brothers. They married in 2004 but got divorced in 2009. During their divorce, Shefali accused Harmeet of domestic abuse.

Talking about it with Times Now, she said, “It is very important to understand that you are not being appreciated. Not every kind of violence is physical. There is a lot of mental violence that also happens, and you are very unhappy in your life…”

She bravely left that relationship to live a happier life.

Always Spoke Up for Women’s Independence

Shefali often spoke about why it’s important to be strong and independent. She said her financial freedom and upbringing gave her the courage to walk out of an unhappy marriage.

She shared with Times Now that society often stops women from taking such steps but she felt lucky her family taught her to choose her own happiness.

Her Journey from ‘Kaanta Laga’ to Bigg Boss

Shefali became famous overnight with her Kaanta Laga music video. Later, she worked with Meet Brothers again in Pyaar Humein Kis Mod Pe Le Aaya.

Years later, she joined Bigg Boss 13 and won hearts again with her honesty, confidence, and cool attitude. She showed everyone that she was much more than just the ‘Kaanta Laga’ girl.

