I Wouldn’t Want Any Family Member To…’: Ranbir Kapoor Once Revealed Why He Would Never Dance At Weddings As Ranveer Singh’s Dancing Clips From Udaipur’s Billionaire Wedding Go Viral

Ranveer Singh set the Udaipur wedding of industrialist Raju Ramalinga Mantena’s daughter on fire, dancing with Donald Trump Jr. and guests. As the videos went viral, an old 2011 Ranbir Kapoor interview resurfaced where he said he would never perform at weddings for money due to his family values.

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Published: November 23, 2025 19:12:30 IST

A lavish wedding in Udaipur, Ranveer Singh turning the stage into his own concert, and Donald Trump Jr. grooving to Bollywood hits, honestly, it’s no wonder videos from industrialist Raju Ramalinga Mantena’s daughter Netra’s big day have blown up online.

Ranveer Singh’s dancing videos from Udaipur wedding go viral

But what’s funny is, all the buzz has dragged up an old Ranbir Kapoor interview, where he flat-out said he’d never dance at a wedding just for the cash.

So, what went down? The guest list was wild, Jennifer Lopez, Trump Jr., and a bunch of other celebs all flew into Udaipur for Netra’s wedding to Vamsi Gadiraju. But Ranveer really stole the show.

In one viral clip, he’s pulling Donald Trump Jr. and Bettina Anderson up with him to dance to “What Jhumka?” from Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. The whole vibe felt less like a wedding and more like a full-blown rock show, with Ranveer’s signature energy setting the tone.

‘I Will Never Lose My Dignity’: Ranbir Kapoor 

And then, out of nowhere, people started sharing this old Ranbir Kapoor interview from 2011. In it, Ranbir explained why he refuses to perform at weddings for money, a gig plenty of Bollywood stars take up.

He talked about his family, Prithviraj Kapoor, Raj Kapoor, Rishi Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, and how that background shaped him. “I wouldn’t do it because of the family I come from,” he said. “I’m not against people who do, but those aren’t the values I was raised with.”

When the interviewer pushed him on whether he thought dancing at weddings for money was wrong, Ranbir was clear. “There’s nothing wrong with it. But money isn’t my motivation. I don’t want to earn billions just for the sake of it. I’m an actor. My drive and passions are different. I don’t want to lose my dignity in my own eyes by dancing at a wedding while people stand around with drinks, making snide comments. I wouldn’t want any family member to do it either. It’s personal. I just wouldn’t.”

He also shut down the idea that skipping these gigs would hurt his stardom. “I won’t lose stardom over this. But I also won’t let being a star make me think I can do anything I want and get away with it.”

First published on: Nov 23, 2025 7:12 PM IST
QUICK LINKS