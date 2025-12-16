LIVE TV
Indian Actress Celina Jaitly Seeks Rs 100 Crore Compensation, Rs 10 Lakh Monthly Maintenance In Domestic Violence Case Against Estranged Husband Peter Haag

Celina Jaitly: Indian Actress Celina Jaitly and her estranged husband, Austrian hotelier Peter Haag, appeared before a metropolitan magistrate’s court in Andheri on Friday, where the court directed both sides to submit their income affidavits by January 27. The magistrate also asked Haag to file his response to Jaitly’s domestic violence complaint.

Published By: Meera Verma
Published: December 16, 2025 00:40:45 IST

Celina Jaitly: Actor Celina Jaitly and her estranged husband, Austrian hotelier Peter Haag, appeared before a metropolitan magistrate’s court in Andheri on Friday, where the court directed both sides to submit their income affidavits by January 27. The magistrate also asked Haag to file his response to Jaitly’s domestic violence complaint.

The directions were issued during the first hearing of the case filed by Jaitly in November under the Protection of Women from Domestic Violence Act.

Abuse Allegations And Maintenance Demand

Jaitly, who is being represented by Karanjawala & Company, has accused Haag of subjecting her to prolonged physical, verbal and emotional abuse over their 15-year marriage. She has sought ₹100 crore as compensation and ₹10 lakh per month as maintenance.

The couple married in Mumbai in 2010 and lived in multiple countries, including India, Dubai, Singapore and Austria, due to Haag’s professional commitments abroad.

Claims Of Coercive Control And Financial Dependence

In her petition, Jaitly alleged that she was gradually deprived of her financial independence and personal dignity through what she described as years of coercive control. She claimed Haag restricted her professional work, limited her access to her own earnings and made her financially dependent on him.

The complaint further describes Haag as lacking empathy towards both her and their children.

Property Dispute And Overseas Legal Battle

Jaitly has also accused Haag of financial misconduct, alleging that he misused her bank accounts and cards while exercising control over her personal documents and passport. A key point of contention is a 2019 gift deed through which her Mumbai flat was transferred to Haag. She claimed the deed was executed when she was mentally vulnerable and alleged that the property was later rented out without her consent, generating rental income of around ₹1.26 crore.

The actor has also alleged that Haag sold a jointly owned property in Vienna without informing her, adding that the alleged abuse escalated after the family moved to a small village in Austria. She claimed she eventually left the country with the assistance of a neighbour after recovering documents that were allegedly withheld from her.

Furthermore, the Mumbai proceedings follow parallel legal developments in Austria, where Haag had earlier filed for divorce this year. According to Jaitly’s legal team, an Austrian court recently allowed her limited daily phone contact with their children after an alleged period of restricted communication. In her domestic violence petition, Jaitly has claimed she has been prevented from contacting the children since initiating legal action in India.

Matter Listed For January 27

The court has sought detailed disclosures of the financial positions of both parties before considering any interim relief. Haag has been directed to submit his income affidavit along with a detailed reply to the allegations. The case will be heard next on January 27.

First published on: Dec 16, 2024 12:40 AM IST
Tags: Austrian hotelier Peter Haag, Celina Jaitly, Celina Jaitly Peter Haag, domestic violence, domestic violence case, Indian Actress Celina Jaitly, Peter Haag

