'Indian Idol' returns with new season on October 18

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 27 (ANI): Indian Idol, one of the popular singing reality TV shows, is all set to come up with a new season.

The 16th season will kickstart from October 18 on Sony Entertainment Television. A promo of the show was unveiled by the makers on social media.

“Dekhiye Indian Idol, 18 October se, raat 8 baje #SonyEntertainmentTelevision aur SonyLIV par,” the makers captioned the post.

This season comes with a heartfelt theme — Yaadon Ki Playlist: Jahaan Awazein Aaj Wali Aur Gaane Aap Wale.

Shreya Ghoshal, Badshah and Vishal Dadlani have come on board as judges. The previous season was judged by them only.

Indian Idol first premiered on October 21, 2004. The inaugural season captivated audiences across the country with its talent-filled competition, culminating in Abhijeet Sawant being crowned the first-ever winner of the show.

Over the years, Anu Malik, Alisha Chinai, Sonu Nigam, Farah Khan, Neha Kakkar, Salim Merchant, and Javed Akhtar have served as judges on Indian Idol. (ANI)

