Is Angelina Jolie Planning To Adopt Another Child Post Messy Split With Brad Pitt?

Angelina Jolie turned heads at the 2025 Toronto International Film Festival, where her latest project, Couture, made its debut.

On the red carpet, she shared a memorable moment with a young reporter named Liam, who straight up asked if she’d adopt him. Her response? Surprisingly sincere, and now the clip’s making the rounds online.

Is Angelina Jolie planning to adopt another child?

During their chat, captured on video by Virgin Radio Toronto, Liam first asked Jolie about sneaking snacks onto the red carpet.

She grinned, produced a toffee, and accepted his own favourite snack in return, promising she’d eat it during the premiere. It was a light, genuine exchange you don’t see every day.

“Will you adopt me?”

But the real highlight? Liam piped up, “Will you adopt me?” Jolie laughed, telling him, “I’m sure you have great parents. But you remind me of my boys my two sons are from Southeast Asia. Where are you from?” After Liam said he was from Toronto, she gently pressed about his family roots.

When Liam replied, “China,” she smiled and encouraged him, “Very nice to meet you. You’re really good at this; keep going.”

Plenty of people were moved by the interaction, flooding social media with comments calling Jolie “an angel” and praising the sweet exchange between her and Liam.

How many kids does Angelina Jolie have?

Angelina Jolie is a mother of six. She adopted Maddox from Cambodia in 2002, Zahara from Ethiopia in 2005, and Pax from Vietnam in 2007. With Brad Pitt, she has three biological kids, namely, Shiloh, and twins Knox and Vivienne.

