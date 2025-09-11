Is Bigg Boss Biased? Salman Khan, Makers Questioned Over Kunickaa Sadanand Favoritism As Son Ayaan Lall Reacts

The drama within the Bigg Boss house does not end within its walls. Since the behavior of contestants and the remarks made by the host are subject to being questioned, the question of bias stems up anew. This season, the old school actress Kunickaa Sadanand is the one who has received both compliments and criticisms as some of the audiences have alleged that host Salman Khan and the producers have shown a bias in favour of her. The son, however, her son, Ayaan Lall has come forward, in a candid interview, to refute these claims giving a new twist as to the dynamics of the show and the journey of his mother.

The Host’s Intentions vs. Public Perception

Ayaan Lall has categorically refuted all the allegations of favoritism declaring that as the host, Salman Khan is able to read the intentions of a contestant as opposed to mere actions. He indicated that Salman tends to react to an incident depending on the motive of the incident and not only the situation at hand.

As an example, Ayaan indicated that Salman treats Kunickaa leniently as he realizes her personality. Since she has lived her life as a mother and a mentor, her bossy or authoritative nature is not a game play strategy, but a way she is. This opinion is in direct opposition to the perception of the masses that tends to read such behavior as that of a teacher or a mother to the other housemates.

Kunickaa Mother’s Journey and the Game of ‘Bigg Boss’

Ayaan notes that, even the format and method of selection of contestants of the show are themselves a testament to its impartiality. He stated that the popularity of his mother and the ability to trend online are not produced but a direct consequence of her strong personality and the manner in which she gets a stand in the house.

Ayaan clarified that his mother is not playing a chess game, she is playing being her. Her survival in the show is not due to the fact that the makers are saving her but because of her firm views and directness that is saving her. This story changes emphasis of external control and puts emphasis on the merit of the contestant and it is true that in such a show as Bigg Boss the best tactic can be to be real.

