Is Daya Ben Returning To TMKOC Or Not? Disha Vakani’s Brother Reveals The Truth

The famous personality in the famous show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, Dayaben (portrayed by Disha Vakani) will not feature in the show. Her real brother, Mayur Vakani (also playing her brother Sundarlal in the screen version), confirmed the information, saying that she missed them so much after taking a long break in 2017, when she took her maternity leave.

That is what Mayur revealed in a recent interview when she opined that Disha is a family-oriented woman and was fully committed to being a mother. According to Mayur, this choice goes in accordance with the teachings of their father that they have to put 100 percent dedication in whatever they do in life.

Disha Vakani Motherhood’s New Role

Motherhood is the most important motive and the major cause of Disha leaving the sitcom permanently. Mayur Vakani stressed the point that she is immersed in being a mother and doing this real-life role with the same sincerity and honesty that she applied to her on-screen parts.

According to him, this devotion to her family is her present concern and a direction that she has taken to pursue with the fullest conviction. It is not merely a vacation but a new change in the priorities in her life. The show producer, Asit Modi has also admitted that Disha can hardly come back because after marriage and children, a woman cannot perform her job and take care of a family.

Disha Vakani Legacy and Future of the Character

The gap created by Disha Vakani is indisputable. The character of Dayaben is missing during the past seven years, however, her popularity is enormous. There has always been a fan wish to have her back, and that is the testimony to her special comic timing and the charisma that she brought to the role.

Asit Modi, who is a show creator, has said that it would be a very hard task to replace her and no artist would be able to replace her. Although the show has managed to flourish by concentrating on the whole Gokuldham Society, there is a possibility of a new Dayaben to introduce back the flair of the character especially in major storylines such as the wedding of Popatlal.

Also Read: Sangram Singh Cheating On Payal Rohatgi? New Actress Entry Sparks Fresh Rumours, Fans Left Wondering