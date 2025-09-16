Is Daya Ben Returning To TMKOC Or Not? Disha Vakani’s Brother Reveals The Truth
LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
andy-pycroft hardik pandya donald trump Amaal Mallik business news latest US news Kathy Hochul andy-pycroft hardik pandya donald trump Amaal Mallik business news latest US news Kathy Hochul andy-pycroft hardik pandya donald trump Amaal Mallik business news latest US news Kathy Hochul andy-pycroft hardik pandya donald trump Amaal Mallik business news latest US news Kathy Hochul
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
andy-pycroft hardik pandya donald trump Amaal Mallik business news latest US news Kathy Hochul andy-pycroft hardik pandya donald trump Amaal Mallik business news latest US news Kathy Hochul andy-pycroft hardik pandya donald trump Amaal Mallik business news latest US news Kathy Hochul andy-pycroft hardik pandya donald trump Amaal Mallik business news latest US news Kathy Hochul
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Is Daya Ben Returning To TMKOC Or Not? Disha Vakani’s Brother Reveals The Truth

Is Daya Ben Returning To TMKOC Or Not? Disha Vakani’s Brother Reveals The Truth

Disha Vakani, beloved Dayaben of TMKOC, will not return to the show. Her brother Mayur Vakani revealed she chose motherhood over acting, dedicating herself fully to family life. Producer Asit Modi admits replacing her is tough, but the show may bring a new Dayaben soon

Dayaben’s final goodbye – Disha Vakani chooses motherhood over TMKOC comeback! (Pc: X )
Dayaben’s final goodbye – Disha Vakani chooses motherhood over TMKOC comeback! (Pc: X )

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Published: September 16, 2025 14:21:47 IST

The famous personality in the famous show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, Dayaben (portrayed by Disha Vakani) will not feature in the show. Her real brother, Mayur Vakani (also playing her brother Sundarlal in the screen version), confirmed the information, saying that she missed them so much after taking a long break in 2017, when she took her maternity leave.

That is what Mayur revealed in a recent interview when she opined that Disha is a family-oriented woman and was fully committed to being a mother. According to Mayur, this choice goes in accordance with the teachings of their father that they have to put 100 percent dedication in whatever they do in life.

Disha Vakani Motherhood’s New Role

Motherhood is the most important motive and the major cause of Disha leaving the sitcom permanently. Mayur Vakani stressed the point that she is immersed in being a mother and doing this real-life role with the same sincerity and honesty that she applied to her on-screen parts.

According to him, this devotion to her family is her present concern and a direction that she has taken to pursue with the fullest conviction. It is not merely a vacation but a new change in the priorities in her life. The show producer, Asit Modi has also admitted that Disha can hardly come back because after marriage and children, a woman cannot perform her job and take care of a family.

Disha Vakani Legacy and Future of the Character

The gap created by Disha Vakani is indisputable. The character of Dayaben is missing during the past seven years, however, her popularity is enormous. There has always been a fan wish to have her back, and that is the testimony to her special comic timing and the charisma that she brought to the role.

Asit Modi, who is a show creator, has said that it would be a very hard task to replace her and no artist would be able to replace her. Although the show has managed to flourish by concentrating on the whole Gokuldham Society, there is a possibility of a new Dayaben to introduce back the flair of the character especially in major storylines such as the wedding of Popatlal.

Also Read: Sangram Singh Cheating On Payal Rohatgi? New Actress Entry Sparks Fresh Rumours, Fans Left Wondering

Tags: Disha VakaniMayur VakaniTaarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah

RELATED News

Sangram Singh Cheating On Payal Rohatgi? New Actress Entry Sparks Fresh Rumours, Fans Left Wondering
Coachella 2026 Lineup Announced With Justin Bieber, Sabrina Carpenter: Check Dates, Schedule And Full List Of Performers
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Actor Rohit Purohit and Sheena Bajaj Welcomes Baby Boy After 7 Years Of Marriage
Priya Sachdev Kapur’s Secret First Marriage: Wedding At 20 Weeks Pregnant, Divorced 5 Years Later – But Why?
For How Long Did Jasmin Walia And Hardik Pandya Date? Star Indian Cricketer Is Now Dating This Top Sabyasachi Model

LATEST NEWS

The Mann Ki Baat Phenomenon That Connected 100 Crore Indians
PM Modi’s Education Mission for India’s Future: A Decade of Reform
UK: Large crowd rallies at Trafalgar Square against Yunus regime, chanting 'Joy Bangla'
The Youthful Promise of a Viksit Bharat
The Revival of Bharatiyata
How PM Modi Shaped Bharat’s Foreign Policy Over the Last Decade
Nation First: India’s Security and Foreign Policy in the Modi Era
Modi: The phenomenon
A Statesman at 75: Modi and the Making of Naya Bharat
Indian Re-emergence and the Foreign Policy Boom
Is Daya Ben Returning To TMKOC Or Not? Disha Vakani’s Brother Reveals The Truth

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Is Daya Ben Returning To TMKOC Or Not? Disha Vakani’s Brother Reveals The Truth

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Is Daya Ben Returning To TMKOC Or Not? Disha Vakani’s Brother Reveals The Truth
Is Daya Ben Returning To TMKOC Or Not? Disha Vakani’s Brother Reveals The Truth
Is Daya Ben Returning To TMKOC Or Not? Disha Vakani’s Brother Reveals The Truth
Is Daya Ben Returning To TMKOC Or Not? Disha Vakani’s Brother Reveals The Truth

QUICK LINKS