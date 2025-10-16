Is Sonakshi Sinha Pregnant? Zaheer Iqbal’s Playful Belly Touch At Diwali Bash Sparks Buzz And Pregnancy Speculations

At one of the recent Diwali get-togethers, Sonakshi Sinha and her husband, actor Zaheer Iqbal, made winners out of all competitors. The dance-worthy traditional attire apart, there was this unexplained gesture by Zaheer to casually place his hand on Sonakshi’s belly, and one glance was sufficient for the onlookers to label the entire situation with premature speculation.

That was how it was, pretty much caught on camera by the paparazzi, but it seems Zaheer found a way to keep the rumor mill from fully quieting by his innocent gesture of putting his hand on Sonakshi’s stomach while posing for the cameras.

The gesture, together with Sonakshi’s choice of a flowing outfit, was interpreted by many fans and media outlets as easily being a bit of an announcement regarding a pregnancy.

This couple enjoys the special privilege of being one of those who flaunt public affection with impunity, although this time things have gone a level higher, and there seems to be compulsion for a categorical rejoinder.

Pregnancy Buzz: What the Hand Gesture Sparked

Zaheer was holding Sonakshi’s abdomen in that picture-perfect moment. This gesture is regarded as an old-time symbol of expecting parents in the celebrity world which kicked off widespread pregnancy talk.







The couple has apparently always maintained an air of mystery around their personal lives and milestones more so when it came to speculation revolving around them.

However, these speculations reached an all-time high and forced the couple’s team to counter the fabricated stories to avoid any further baseless conjectures.

Sonakshi Sinha’s Response: Clearing the Air

In response to the whole of speculation relatively close to Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal, sources dismissed the rumours of pregnancy entirely.

Zaheer’s playful touch, they clarified, was just the spontaneous expression of affection between a newly married couple on a festive evening and had no deeper implications.

Sonakshi Sinha hasn’t minced her words around what she has been focusing on lately, which is her slate of upcoming films and endorsements.

The official statement has now clarified that the couple has been wrapped up in the joy of their marriage, and no baby is expected to come at the moment, this confirmatory clarity stands on the good news that the only one for the night was the joyous festive occasion itself.

