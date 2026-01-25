Is ‘Steal’ Coming Back? Sophie Turner’s Prime Video Thriller Faces Season 2 Question

Prime Video’s latest crime thriller Steal, led by Game of Thrones star Sophie Turner, has sparked conversations not just for its gripping plot but also for its sharp critique of wealth inequality. With positive early reviews and strong viewer buzz, one question now dominates fan discussions: Will Steal return for Season 2?

Here’s what we know so far.

A Heist Thriller Rooted in Social Commentary

Steal distinguishes itself from conventional crime dramas by tying a high-octane heist narrative to the growing wealth gap in modern society. The six-episode British series delivers a tightly packed storyline that explores power, desperation, and moral ambiguity within the financial elite.

Prime Video bills the show as a “contemporary, high-octane thriller,” and it lives up to that description with its layered storytelling and tense pacing.

Sophie Turner Shines as Zara Dunne

At the heart of the series is Zara Dunne, played by Sophie Turner an ordinary pension fund employee who finds herself entangled in a violent heist orchestrated by her colleague and friend, Luke (Archie Madekwe).

Turner’s portrayal has been widely praised for its emotional depth. Zara is frightened yet resilient, making her a character audiences instinctively root for as the stakes escalate.

This marks another strong Prime Video collaboration for Turner, who is also set to star as Lara Croft in the platform’s upcoming Tomb Raider series.

A Twisting Plot with Compelling Characters

The series unfolds gradually, peeling back layers across six episodes. While Luke leads the heist, the investigation is headed by DCI Rhys (Jacob Fortune-Lloyd), whose own concealed gambling addiction adds further complexity to the narrative.

As the mastermind behind the crime is finally revealed, the show delivers a conclusive finale that ties up its central arcs neatly- a key factor influencing its future.

Has Prime Video Renewed ‘Steal’ for Season 2?

As of now, Prime Video has not renewed Steal for Season 2.

Despite strong critical response and viewer engagement, there has been no official announcement regarding a second instalment.

More importantly, the series finale resolves all major plot points, leaving little narrative room for continuation a sign that the creators may have envisioned Steal as a limited series rather than an ongoing franchise.

What Are the Chances of a Season 2?

Currently, the chances appear slim.

While fan demand can sometimes revive shows, the closed-ended storytelling significantly reduces the likelihood of a follow-up season unless Prime Video opts to reinvent the series with a new storyline or characters.

However, streaming platforms have surprised audiences before especially when a show performs beyond expectations.

Why ‘Steal’ Is Still Worth Watching

Whether or not it returns, Steal stands out as a polished, socially relevant thriller anchored by a powerful lead performance from Sophie Turner. Its blend of crime, class politics, and personal drama makes it one of Prime Video’s more compelling recent offerings.

For Turner fans, it further cements Prime Video as her current creative home, especially with Tomb Raider already in production.

