Sangli Fraud Allegation Case: Palash Muchhal Slaps ₹10 Crore Defamation Notice On Vidnyan Mane, Calls It ‘False And Outrageous’

Music composer and singer Palash Muchhal has hit back at allegations of fraud and cheating by filing a ₹10 crore defamation notice against Marathi actor and producer Vidnyan Mane.

Palash Denies ₹40 Lakh Fraud Allegations

Palash Muchhal, recently in the news after his wedding with cricketer Smriti Mandhana was called off, has once again found himself in the spotlight. Vidnyan Mane had alleged that Palash cheated him of ₹40 lakh in a film investment deal and also accused him of being unfaithful to Smriti Mandhana.

Taking to Instagram, Palash shared that his lawyer, Shreyansh Mithare, sent a ₹10 crore legal notice to Mane for making “false, outrageous and highly defamatory accusations” aimed at maligning his reputation and character.

Alleged Investment Dispute in Sangli

According to Mane’s complaint, Palash met him in Sangli on December 5, 2023, after Mane expressed interest in investing in film production. Mane claims that Palash promised to invest in his upcoming film Nazaria as a producer.

Mane alleges that Palash told him that a ₹25 lakh investment could yield a profit of ₹12 lakh after the film’s release on OTT platforms and even offered him a role in the movie. After giving Palash a total of ₹40 lakh by March 2025, Mane claims the project was never completed and his requests for a refund were ignored, prompting him to approach Sangli police.

No First Information Report (FIR) has been registered so far.

Palash Calls Allegations ‘Baseless and Factually Incorrect’

Palash Muchhal has repeatedly called the allegations “baseless and factually incorrect.” In an Instagram post, he said, “In light of the allegations made by Sangli-based Vidnyan Mane on social media, I wish to state that these claims against me are entirely baseless and factually incorrect.”

He added that Mane’s accusations were made “with the deliberate intent to malign my reputation and character.”

Vidnyan Mane’s Background

Vidnyan Mane is primarily a Marathi actor and producer and also a politician. He contested the 2024 Maharashtra Assembly elections from Miraj representing the Vanchit Bahujan Aaghadi (VBA). Mane has a strong social media presence, with around 183k followers on Instagram, and describes himself as a “Marathi Film Industry Gourmet, Hodophilic, Socialist Sports Enthusiast for Cricket, Chess & Badminton.”

Recently, Mane made headlines alleging that Palash was caught cheating on Smriti Mandhana before their wedding, calling the incident a “Bhayanak scene” to Hindustan Times.

Legal Battle Begins

With the defamation notice served, Palash has taken a strong legal stance, signaling that he will not tolerate what he calls “false and outrageous” claims. This marks the beginning of a high-profile legal confrontation between the composer and the Marathi actor-producer, closely followed by both the film and sports communities.

ALSO READ: Mouni Roy Harassed On Stage In Haryana Event, Actress Reveals Lewd Gestures, Waist Touching By Elderly Men, Calls It Traumatizing