Is Stray Kids’ CEREMONY A K-Pop And Bollywood Fusion? Bang Chan Spills, Desi STAYs Rejoice

Stray Kids leader Bang Chan has Indian STAYs on chokehold with the announcement that their latest comeback, KARMA, and the biggest revelation that the lead single CEREMONY is influenced by Bollywood and Indian music. The revelation was made during an episode of NOPOGY by MONSTA X’s Shownu and NCT 127’s Jungwoo. This news has further spiced up the anticipation of fans. as they can’t wait for this fusion.

Bollywood on the Soundscape of KARMA

Bang Chan along with Hyunjin revealed that the intoxicated vibe of the song CEREMONY was from the rhythmical and emotive nature of Bollywood compositions. The track was described by Bang Chan and Hyunjin as “tipsy, fun” in energy, as the team envisioned from Bollywood while making the song.

Wait, Bang Chan mentioned Bollywood and said that he took inspiration from Indian music for “KARMA”? 😭 When Jungwoo asked what genre was this album, Chan said,

“Bollywood, I think… Yeah, I took inspiration from Indian music and tried it out” Watch here:… pic.twitter.com/fnTxnD5RRb — Bang Chan India 🇮🇳 (@BangChanIndia) August 24, 2025

Evidently, this Bollywood influence is present through the song’s festive sounds that echo the drama of Hindi film soundtracks. With regard to consequences and victories, KARMA possesses its 11 songs that tell effort pays off. There have been celebrations among Indian fans, or “Desi STAYs,” for this remark, and in social media buzzes there are speculations on a ”Dhoom Machale kind of influence.

i KNEW ceremony has bollywood sounds to it. bangchan & hyunjin confirmed it 😋 — chin akgae💢‼️ (@hyunjeanner) August 25, 2025

Bang Chan’s Cultural Connection to India

Bang Chan is familiar with Indian culture from his earlier days. Brought up in Sydney, Australia, he had several Indian friends and praised their cuisine such as curry. Bang Chan’s openness to world sounds, which included Indian music, was well highlighted in a 2020 Billboard interview where he asserted enjoying the vibe but not understanding the lyrics.

This has further fueled exploration from Stray Kids, while with Bang Chan as part of 3RACHA, CEREMONY will stand as proof of their genre-defying creativity.

Impact on the Global Fanbase and Evolution of K-Pop

Stray Kids certainly added a dimension to the Bollywood-effected track CEREMONY that brought more fans to them worldwide, especially Indians, who felt acknowledged by this hybrid phenomenon.

It is further marked by the 2.08 million first-day sales on the Hanteo Chart that broke records. Incorporating Indian elements in their music, Stray Kids were extending the limits of K-pop. It thus accompanied its previous blockbuster experimentation, which was justifying them as the 4th Gen leaders and creating anticipation for future global collaborations.

