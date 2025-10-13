Is Sunjay Kapur’s Will Forged? Karisma Kapoor’s Kids Challenge Late Father’s Rs.3000 Crore Will, Lawyer Says, ‘Something Very Secretive’

On October 13, 2025, the Senior Advocate Mahesh Jethmalani who represents the children of Karisma Kapoor, Samaira and Kiaan Kapur, argued in the Delhi High Court that the will of their deceased father, Sunjay Kapur, is most probably forged.

Presenting himself before Justice Jyoti Singh, Jethmalani argued against the document, which was purportedly in favor of the third wife of Kapur, Priya Sachdev Kapur, saying the contents of the will were forged and buried in extreme grave doubt.

Jethmalani emphasised problems with a digital file of the will, a Microsoft Word document that was written on February 10 and last updated on March 7 and was saved on the computer of Nitin Sharma, an alleged ally of Priya Kapur and one of the two witnesses to the will.

He found it implausible that Sunjay Kapur had edited the document on the computer of another individual, and he was on a holiday in Goa with his son. Jethmalani further observed that the metadata of the file indicated that it was created on a different computer and that, we do not know whether it is actually the will. Acute secrecy exists between them.

Claiming that something was very secretive about this will, Jethmalani informed the court that Sunjay Kapur was not properly involved in this will and that the family was not provided with any related documents as per an NDTV report.

He also challenged the document itself as far as it spelt the name of his client’s brother wrong and included the name of his daughter.

Jethmalani had earlier in an earlier hearing on October 9, voiced his concerns over the validity of the will mentioning that the executor had no idea that she was appointed and he said that it was very suspicious.

He also pointed out that the two witnesses had not given affidavits. On June 12, 2025, in a polo match in the United Kingdom, Sunjay Kapur died of a heart attack at the age of 53.

