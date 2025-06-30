Live Tv
Home > Entertainment > ‘Janaki vs State Of Kerala’ Release Stalled Over Title Dispute; Malayalam Film Fraternity Protests

‘Janaki vs State Of Kerala’ Release Stalled Over Title Dispute; Malayalam Film Fraternity Protests

Malayalam actors and filmmakers protested outside CBFC's Kerala office after it objected to the name 'Janaki' in Suresh Gopi's new film, claiming it's linked to goddess Sita. The film's release is on hold, and its makers have moved the Kerala High Court. FEFKA called the demand arbitrary and disturbing.

Malayalam film ‘Janaki vs State of Kerala’ release stalled over CBFC objection to title. Artists protest, case moved to Kerala High Court. Suresh Gopi yet to respond.

Published By: Lavanya R
Last Updated: June 30, 2025 18:29:37 IST

Artists from the Malayalam film and television industry, under the banners of AMMA (Association of Malayalam Movie Actors), the Producers Association, and FEFKA (Film Employees Federation of Kerala), staged a protest on Monday in front of the regional office of the Central Bureau of Film Certification (CBFC) at Chitranjali Studio complex, Thiruvallam, Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala.

The protest comes after the release of the Malayalam film ‘Janaki vs State of Kerala’, starring Union Minister and actor Suresh Gopi, was stalled due to the CBFC’s alleged demand to change the protagonist’s name Janaki which the Board claims is also associated with Hindu goddess Sita.

According to the film’s makers, the CBFC’s Mumbai headquarters objected to using the name ‘Janaki’ for a character who is an assault survivor. The regional CBFC office had earlier granted the film a U/A certificate, but it was later forwarded to Mumbai, where the issue was raised.

If the title is changed, it would also require modification of several dialogues referencing the name. The film was scheduled for release on June 20, but has now been postponed. Suresh Gopi has not yet commented on the controversy.

B. Unnikrishnan, President of FEFKA, voiced his concern: “This must be opposed by everyone committed to the diversity and cultural richness of our country. Suresh Gopi, as both an actor and a minister, should reflect on how his own government treats cinema and creativity.”

Binoy Viswam, CPI State Secretary, said: “This protest was triggered by the CBFC’s demand to change not just the film’s title but also the name of the main character.”

Producers of ‘Janaki vs State of Kerala’ (JSK) have now approached the Kerala High Court, challenging the CBFC’s alleged unofficial directive.

Unnikrishnan, speaking to ANI, stated: “From our conversation with the director, we understand CBFC wants the protagonist’s name changed. However, the film has no religious references. This seems arbitrary and disturbing.”

He also criticized the increasing number of “random takes” by the CBFC in recent years and expressed willingness to engage in dialogue with the authorities.

(With inputs fromANI)

