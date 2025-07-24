Janhvi Kapoor’s Tollywood Era: Pay Soars For Peddi & AA22 After Five Crore Devara Paycheck

Janhvi Kapoor is setting Tollywood ablaze, not just with her charm but with a jaw-dropping fee hike! After bagging Rs 5 crore for her Telugu debut in Devara, the Bollywood diva is reportedly charging a premium for her next big projects, Peddi and the buzzed-about AA22. Is she following Sreeleela’s footsteps, cashing in on her South Indian stardom?

Janhvi’s Skyrocketing Fees for Peddi

Janhvi’s star power is soaring in Telugu cinema, and her paycheck reflects it. For Peddi, the Ram Charan-starrer directed by Buchi Babu Sana, she’s reportedly pocketing Rs 6 crore, a cool Rs 1 crore jump from her Devara deal.

Sources say her magnetic performance in Devara and growing fanbase in the South have producers willing to splurge. But whispers in Tollywood have an eagle eye on her hefty paycheck and wondering if her box-office pull justifies the cost. With Peddi, a period drama centered on rival gangs and sports, Janhvi’s betting big on her Tollywood takeover.

AA22: Allu Arjun’s Project Pushes Her to Rs 7 Crore?

The rumor mill is churning with talk of Janhvi’s next move: a pan-India spectacle with Allu Arjun and director Atlee, tentatively titled AA22. Industry buzz pegs her fee at a staggering Rs 7 crore, though negotiations are ongoing. Producers are reportedly hesitant, pushing for a slight cut, but Janhvi’s holding firm, riding high on her Devara success. If she seals this deal, she’ll outpace even top Telugu actresses like Samantha and Rashmika in the pay game. Her strategic shift to South cinema will be a great move to cement her position in both the industries,.

Bollywood vs. Tollywood: A Paycheck Powerplay

While Janhvi commands Rs 5-10 crore in Bollywood, her Tollywood fees are stealing the spotlight. With no major A-list Hindi projects on the horizon, her pivot to South blockbusters like Peddi and AA22 screams ambition.

Fans on X are buzzing, some cheering her hustle, others debating if her fees match her box-office clout. As she channels her late mother Sridevi’s South Indian legacy, Janhvi’s bold moves are rewriting the rules of stardom. Will she become Tollywood’s next big thing or is this a risky bet?

Also Read: Janhvi Kapoor Slams Brutal Assault At Thane Clinic: ‘Shame On Us As a Society’