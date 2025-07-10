Justin Bieber Breaks The Internet As He Teases Fans With Surprise New Album Announcement- Check Full Tracklist Here!

Justin Bieber just dropped the tracklist for what looks like his seventh album, “Swag.”

The singer has been teasing fans since like, the crack of dawn Thursday—suddenly Bieber billboards started popping up everywhere. Out of nowhere, Justin Bieber posts a video from Times Square showing off a monster billboard with the full tracklist.

When Is Justin Bieber Releasing His Seventh Album?

Justin Bieber, as per rumours, is supposedly dropping this Friday, i.e July 11.

Classic Bieber style: black-and-white ad, Justin front and centre, that signature smirk, and Hailey in the back holding their baby, Jack Blues. The tracklist just takes over half the Billboard. Some of the songs? “All I Can Take,” “Go Baby,” “Dadz Love,” and, obviously, “Swag.” Naming your own song after your album? Bold move, honestly.

Who are the guest features on Justin Bieber’s new album?

Guest spots on Justin Bieber’s new joint include Gunna, Sexyy Red, Cash Cobain.

Justin’s been throwing jam sessions at his LA place with folks like Carter Lang, Eddie Benjamin, and DJ Tay James. He’s been dripping studio shots on Instagram, too, including one with baby Jack Blues (adorable, 10 months old and already in the studio—start ‘em young, right?). Mk.gee even mentioned last year that Bieber was back in album mode for the first time since “Justice” in 2021.

Now, Bieber’s been laying low musically since he sold his entire catalogue to Hipgnosis for, what, over $200 million in January 2023. Then there was the Scooter Braun breakup—something about a loan to pay off AEG after the “Justice” tour went bust. Messy.

Here’s the supposed “Swag” tracklist:

1. All I Can Take

2. Daisies

3. Yukon

4. Go Baby

5. Things You Do

6. Butterflies

7. Way It Is

8. First Place

9. Soulful

10. Walking Away

11. Glory Voice Memo

12. Devotion

13. Dadz Love

14. Therapy Session

15. Sweet Spot

16. 405

17. Swag

18. Zuma House

19. Too Long

20. Forgiveness

This is his first album since 2021, and his first since he became a father.

