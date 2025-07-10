LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Justin Bieber Breaks The Internet As He Teases Fans With Surprise New Album Announcement- Check Full Tracklist Here!

Justin Bieber Breaks The Internet As He Teases Fans With Surprise New Album Announcement- Check Full Tracklist Here!

Justin Bieber just unveiled the tracklist for his 7th album “Swag”, rumoured to drop July 11. Billboard reveals include tracks like “All I Can Take”, “Go Baby”, and “Dadz Love”, plus features from Gunna, Sexyy Red, and Cash Cobain. Fans are hyped for Bieber’s big comeback.

Justin Bieber Teases a Surprise New Album
Justin Bieber Teases a Surprise New Album

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Last Updated: July 11, 2025 01:38:21 IST

Justin Bieber just dropped the tracklist for what looks like his seventh album, “Swag.” 

The singer has been teasing fans since like, the crack of dawn Thursday—suddenly Bieber billboards started popping up everywhere. Out of nowhere, Justin Bieber posts a video from Times Square showing off a monster billboard with the full tracklist.

When Is Justin Bieber Releasing His Seventh Album?

Justin Bieber, as per rumours, is supposedly dropping this Friday, i.e July 11. 

Classic Bieber style: black-and-white ad, Justin front and centre, that signature smirk, and Hailey in the back holding their baby, Jack Blues. The tracklist just takes over half the Billboard. Some of the songs? “All I Can Take,” “Go Baby,” “Dadz Love,” and, obviously, “Swag.” Naming your own song after your album? Bold move, honestly.

Who are the guest features on Justin Bieber’s new album? 

 Guest spots on Justin Bieber’s new joint include Gunna, Sexyy Red, Cash Cobain.

Justin’s been throwing jam sessions at his LA place with folks like Carter Lang, Eddie Benjamin, and DJ Tay James. He’s been dripping studio shots on Instagram, too, including one with baby Jack Blues (adorable, 10 months old and already in the studio—start ‘em young, right?). Mk.gee even mentioned last year that Bieber was back in album mode for the first time since “Justice” in 2021.

Now, Bieber’s been laying low musically since he sold his entire catalogue to Hipgnosis for, what, over $200 million in January 2023. Then there was the Scooter Braun breakup—something about a loan to pay off AEG after the “Justice” tour went bust. Messy.

Here’s the supposed “Swag” tracklist:

1. All I Can Take  
2. Daisies  
3. Yukon  
4. Go Baby  
5. Things You Do  
6. Butterflies  
7. Way It Is  
8. First Place  
9. Soulful  
10. Walking Away  
11. Glory Voice Memo  
12. Devotion  
13. Dadz Love  
14. Therapy Session  
15. Sweet Spot  
16. 405  
17. Swag  
18. Zuma House  
19. Too Long  
20. Forgiveness  

This is his first album since 2021, and his first since he became a father. 

