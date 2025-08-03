Home > Entertainment > Kal Penn Reveals He Learned Hindi Through Saath Nibhaana Saathiya’s Funny And Over-the-Top Plot Lines

Kal Penn Reveals He Learned Hindi Through Saath Nibhaana Saathiya's Funny And Over-the-Top Plot Lines

Hollywood actor Kal Penn revealed that he learned Hindi by watching the popular soap Saath Nibhaana Saathiya. He praised its simple language and hilarious plotlines, including the viral “Rasode Mein Kaun Tha” moment, calling it an unexpectedly effective learning tool.

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Published: August 3, 2025 15:56:11 IST

Kal Penn, a Hollywood actor and ex-White House employee, tells perhaps his most unusual secret for learning Hindi: the Indian soap opera Saath Nibhaana Saathiya. In a recent interview, he explained how he supported the use of this soap in his study of the language with the knowledge that he spoke some Hindi and Gujarati. While Sath Nibhaana brings forth some plotlines that are super-addictive and ridiculous, said Penn, the level of Hindi being spoken was so simple that it made for a very good learning medium.

For sure, it made the show popular and prepared all viewers to the hilt for the show, especially when one remembers how “Rasode Mein Kaun Tha?” exploded as a meme. This tongue-in-cheek acknowledgment by Penn indicates just how far-reaching, how enticing Indian television really can become in drawing a global audience, and by that token, enlightenment.

The Viral Sensation’s Educational Value

Saath Nibhaana Saathiya, which was on for more than 2,000 episodes, became internationally popular years after it ended its run, thanks to a viral musical mash-up of a dramatic moment. In fact, the meme “Rasode Mein Kaun Tha?” captivated the program and turned it into a global phenomenon, introducing the characters to a completely new audience. 

For Kal Penn, however, there was something easy about the everyday Hindi in the show that made it popular among the masses. He pointed out that the language spoken was simple to understand for a learner, making it a better teaching tool than more complicated dramas. The frequently exaggerated and fictionalized situations on the show, like the infamous laptop-washing scene, offered a dramatic and highly engaging setting for learning language.

Kal Penn’s Indian TV Connections

Kal Penn likes to learn Hindi and really avid of Indian television. He wishes to work in the Indian entertainment industry and has visited the sets of major shows like Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah with much enthusiasm. He called it “one of the most-watched shows on the planet.”

The likes of Penn cross the genres from very light and peppy comedy to the extremely serious Netflix thriller Delhi Crime. His interest in Indian programming, from the properly desi soaps to the high-end series, truly epitomizes the ever-expanding and diversifying horizon of Indian storytelling, while his own emotional memories of programs like Saath Nibhaana Saathiya distinguish him, making him a passionate advocate for its global appeal.

Tags: Indian soap opera memesKal Penn Hindi learningSaath Nibhaana Saathiya

