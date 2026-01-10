‘Kalamkaval’ OTT Release Date REVEALED: Here’s When And Where To Watch Mammootty And Vinayakan’s Crime Thriller

Kalamkaval: Superstar Mammootty’s much-talked-about crime thriller Kalamkaval: The Venom Beneath is all set for its digital premiere. Written and directed by Jithin K. Jose and Jishnu Sreekumar, the action-packed thriller features Mammootty in a powerful lead role alongside Vinayakan, delivering a gripping cinematic experience.

Released in theatres on December 5 last year, the film opened to strong critical and audience response. Praised for its intense narrative and performances, Kalamkaval went on to become the fifth highest-grossing Malayalam film of 2025 and one of the top-grossers in Mollywood history.

Kalamkaval OTT Release: Where And When To Watch

The makers have officially confirmed that Kalamkaval: The Venom Beneath will begin streaming on SonyLIV from January 16, 2026. Announcing the digital release, the platform shared the film’s trailer and wrote, “Watch Mammootty like never before in a crime thriller that goes beyond the crime!”

Plot Overview: A Chilling Crime Story

The film revolves around a disturbing series of murders targeting women and the relentless pursuit of the killer by a dedicated police officer. What begins as a routine missing-persons case in the quiet village of Kottayikonam near the Kerala–Tamil Nadu border soon unravels into a haunting pattern of disappearances spanning several years. Notably, the story is inspired by real-life incidents, adding to its unsettling realism.

Mammootty–Vinayakan Combo Elevates The Thriller

Mammootty delivers a restrained yet commanding performance, once again proving his mastery in layered roles. Vinayakan, essaying the role of SI Jayakrishnan, earned widespread praise for his intense and controlled portrayal. Produced under the banner of Mammootty Kampany, Kalamkaval stands out as a compelling watch for crime-thriller enthusiasts.

READ MORE: ‘Oh Sukumari’ Poster Out: Makers DROP Aishwarya Rajesh’s First Look On Her Birthday