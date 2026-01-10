‘Oh Sukumari’ Poster Out: Makers DROP Aishwarya Rajesh’s First Look On Her Birthday

LIVE TV
Aishwarya Rajesh: Actress Aishwarya Rajesh rang in her birthday on January 10 with a special surprise for fans as the makers of her upcoming film ‘Oh..! Sukumari’ unveiled her first look from the project. In the newly released poster, Aishwarya Rajesh is seen in a rustic avatar, dressed as a village belle in a traditional half-saree.

Published By: Meera Verma
Published: January 10, 2026 16:30:54 IST

Aishwarya Rajesh: Actress Aishwarya Rajesh rang in her birthday on January 10 with a special surprise for fans as the makers of her upcoming film ‘Oh..! Sukumari’ unveiled her first look from the project.

Aishwarya Rajesh’s First Look As ‘Damini’

In the newly released poster, Aishwarya Rajesh is seen in a rustic avatar, dressed as a village belle in a traditional half-saree. The image captures her character, Damini, running at full speed while being chased by a group of villagers holding sticks. Set against a rural backdrop, the visuals create an atmosphere of chaos and urgency, hinting at an intense and intriguing storyline.

Sharing the poster on her birthday, the makers described her character as “electrifying,” calling Damini a role that promises strong performance-driven moments.

A Pan-Indian Family Entertainer

Directed by debutant Bharat Darshan, Oh..! Sukumari stars Aishwarya Rajesh and Thiruveer in lead roles. The ensemble cast also includes Jhansi, Vishnu O Laddu, Aamani, Muralidhar Gaud, Anand, Anjimama, Sivanand, Kota Jayaram, Kavireddy Srinivas, and Saranya.

The film is being positioned as a pan-Indian family entertainer and will release in Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Kannada, and Malayalam.

Technical Team And Aishwarya’s Recent Work

On the technical front, CH Kushendar serves as the cinematographer, while Sree Varaprasad handles editing. The music is composed by Bharath Manchiraju, with Thirumala M Thirupathi onboard as the production designer.

Aishwarya Rajesh was last seen in the Tamil film ‘Theeyavar Kulai Nadunga’, where she starred opposite Arjun, and continues to line up performance-driven roles across industries.

First published on: Jan 10, 2026 4:30 PM IST
‘Oh Sukumari’ Poster Out: Makers DROP Aishwarya Rajesh’s First Look On Her Birthday

‘Oh Sukumari’ Poster Out: Makers DROP Aishwarya Rajesh’s First Look On Her Birthday

