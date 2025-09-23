LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump ind vs ban Barack Obama aitana bonmati Ballon dOr ABC asia cup 2025 bcci donald trump ind vs ban Barack Obama aitana bonmati Ballon dOr ABC asia cup 2025 bcci donald trump ind vs ban Barack Obama aitana bonmati Ballon dOr ABC asia cup 2025 bcci donald trump ind vs ban Barack Obama aitana bonmati Ballon dOr ABC asia cup 2025 bcci
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump ind vs ban Barack Obama aitana bonmati Ballon dOr ABC asia cup 2025 bcci donald trump ind vs ban Barack Obama aitana bonmati Ballon dOr ABC asia cup 2025 bcci donald trump ind vs ban Barack Obama aitana bonmati Ballon dOr ABC asia cup 2025 bcci donald trump ind vs ban Barack Obama aitana bonmati Ballon dOr ABC asia cup 2025 bcci
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Karan Johar receives National Film Award for 'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani'

Karan Johar receives National Film Award for 'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani'

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Published: September 23, 2025 18:19:04 IST

Karan Johar receives National Film Award for 'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani'

New Delhi [India], September 23 (ANI): On Tuesday, filmmaker Karan Johar attended the 71st National Film Awards as his project ‘ Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani’ bagged the National Award for Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment.

Karan received the prestigious award from President Droupadi Murmu at Vigyan Bhawan.

Karan Johar receives National Film Award for 'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani'

Earlier in August, Karan, while expressing gratitude to the jury, said, “I am ecstatic and overwhelmed to win the national award for a film exceptionally close to my heart…. Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. I am grateful to the jury and continue to be humbled by the enormous love the film continues to receive.”

“It feels surreal, 2 years on… to receive so much love for a film that we put so much love in. To have everyone across the world resonate so deeply, that they choose to call the story, the music, the characters, the dance and everything – their OWN! My deepest gratitude once again to the #NationalFilmAwards for having #RockAurRaniKiiPremKahaani receive this honour for Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment. And my biggest love & hugs to @vaibhavi.merchant and her team for giving us the Best Choreography for Dhindhora Baje Re! I’m a happy man today, and I will remain forever grateful for this. Fun fact – it feels magical to win the same award as you did for your first film, again,” he added.

‘Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani’ starred Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in lead roles. It hit the theatres on July 28, 2023, garnering much love from the audience and critics.

The movie also featured veteran actors Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, and Shabana Azmi, alongside Tota Roy Chowdhury, Churni Ganguly, Aamir Bashir, and Kshitee Jog.

The film marked Karan’s return to direction after 7 years. Not only for the actors’ performances and beautiful storyline, the film’s songs were also quite popular and received a lot of love from the audience. The music, composed by Pritam, featured a mix of romantic tracks, dance numbers, and emotional songs, and contributed significantly to the film’s appeal.

Be it ‘Ve Kamleya’ or ‘Tum Kya Mile’ or ‘Kudmayi’, all songs of ‘Rocky Aur Rani…’ weaved magic.

Karan Johar has won National Awards earlier too: a Special Jury Award for Feature Film for Shershaah in 2021, and the Best Film in AVGC for Brahmastra: Part 1 – Shiva in 2022. (ANI)

Source

The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.

Tags: 71st-national-awardBollywoodkaran joharNational AwardRocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani

RELATED News

Shri Shah Rukh Khan Flaunts Dashing Salt-and-Pepper Look At 71st National Awards, Gives Major Veer Throwback Vibes
Actor-influencer Anveshi Jain arrives at ED office in alleged betting app case
Riddhima Kapoor Daughter Samara Kapoor Breaks Silence On Viral Clip With Neetu Kapoor, Says It Was Just Her Resting Face
Why Rashmika Mandanna Is Called the ‘National Crush’ of India
Keerthy Suresh’s Transformation: From Girl-Next-Door to Versatile Star

LATEST NEWS

Abhijeeth Bhattacharjee invited the Chief Minister Revanth Reddy to Grace Diamond Jubilee Dussehra Celebrations
Amit Shah participates in tree plantation drive in Gandhinagar under 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' campaign
India vs Bangladesh Asia Cup 2025 Super Four: THIS Star Batter Of Bangladesh Might Miss Tomorrow’s Game!
Pakistan's poverty rate rises to 25.3% in 2024-25: World Bank
Karan Johar receives National Film Award for 'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani'
71st National Awards: Rani Mukerji gets Best Actress award for 'Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway'
Stop Blaming Discipline: Why Retail Traders Lose in Modern Markets and How AI Levels the Field
Former Yorkshire cricketer, reputed international umpire Dickie Bird dies at 92
India vs Bangladesh Asia Cup 2025 Super Four: What Changes Can We Expect In India’s Playing XI?
Viral Thane Video: BJP Workers Forcefully Drape A Saree On Congress Worker Over Morphed Video of PM Modi
Karan Johar receives National Film Award for 'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani'

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Karan Johar receives National Film Award for 'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani'

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Karan Johar receives National Film Award for 'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani'
Karan Johar receives National Film Award for 'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani'
Karan Johar receives National Film Award for 'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani'
Karan Johar receives National Film Award for 'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani'

QUICK LINKS