LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump SIT Probe leh-violence amazon-mx-player Asia Cup FCRS License Cancelled Menstruation Joi Zubeen Da bjp donald trump SIT Probe leh-violence amazon-mx-player Asia Cup FCRS License Cancelled Menstruation Joi Zubeen Da bjp donald trump SIT Probe leh-violence amazon-mx-player Asia Cup FCRS License Cancelled Menstruation Joi Zubeen Da bjp donald trump SIT Probe leh-violence amazon-mx-player Asia Cup FCRS License Cancelled Menstruation Joi Zubeen Da bjp
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump SIT Probe leh-violence amazon-mx-player Asia Cup FCRS License Cancelled Menstruation Joi Zubeen Da bjp donald trump SIT Probe leh-violence amazon-mx-player Asia Cup FCRS License Cancelled Menstruation Joi Zubeen Da bjp donald trump SIT Probe leh-violence amazon-mx-player Asia Cup FCRS License Cancelled Menstruation Joi Zubeen Da bjp donald trump SIT Probe leh-violence amazon-mx-player Asia Cup FCRS License Cancelled Menstruation Joi Zubeen Da bjp
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Kartik Aaryan And Luv Ranjan Reunite: Fans Excited After Blockbuster Hits ‘Pyaar Ka Punchnama’ And ‘Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety

Kartik Aaryan And Luv Ranjan Reunite: Fans Excited After Blockbuster Hits ‘Pyaar Ka Punchnama’ And ‘Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety

Kartik Aaryan and director Luv Ranjan reunite after hits like Pyaar Ka Punchnama & Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety. Fans eagerly await their next rom-com, promising fresh narratives, catchy music, and blockbuster entertainment.

Kartik Aaryan and Luv Ranjan Reunite for Next Bollywood Rom-Com Hit (Pc: Instagram/IMDB)
Kartik Aaryan and Luv Ranjan Reunite for Next Bollywood Rom-Com Hit (Pc: Instagram/IMDB)

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Published: September 26, 2025 13:29:19 IST

Kartik Aaryan and Luv Ranjan, the dynamic duo whose interpretation of romance and comedy in modern Bollywood has earned for themselves fandom on an awesomely large scale, are once again going to team up to the great delight of their huge fan following. Their collaboration has always been a guaranteed ticket to success following a long string of hits-most recently with the Pyaar Ka Punchnama franchise and the 2018 super hit Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety-all punctuated by musical charts that speak in volumes about their relevant yet often unpalatable observations on contemporary relationships.

It is rumoured that the reunion comes years after their last collaboration, speculation inflating whether one would begin upon revamping one of their established franchises-Pyaar Ka Punchnama 3 or Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety 2 or a completely fresh film, but one that will maintain their unmitigated sense of entertainment.

The Power of the Collaboration Blueprint

The winning formula for the pairing seems unique and can be repeated more often. Their films have always captured the pulse of urban Indian youth with a satirical narrative, a battle-of-the-sexes kind of story, which had so much clicks with the masses.

A telling fact of this success is that Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety (2018), with Aaryan in the lead, crossed the ₹100 crore mark at the Indian box office, an imposing record for a film with a rom-com genre then, cementing as much the actor’s star power as the commercial sense of the director. This proven, commercially viable Comedy Partnership is a surest indicator of mass appeal offered by their next project.

Kartik Aaryan Anticipation for the Next Genre Game-Changer

While Kartik Aaryan was subjected to a star launch in their preceding work, the present project is purportedly set to become an even grander affair owing to Aaryan’s status today as one of the most bankable leading men in the industry. The planned project is reported to be in its scripting phase and centers around a narrative that marries Ranjan’s knack for entertainment with robust musical elements, thus assuring the makings of a total mass entertainer.

High anticipation for this Box Office Reunion arises from the understanding that the duo has built a track record of only delivering films that become cultural conversation starters and box-office-setting trends, setting their next outing to be another possible genre game-changer.

Also Read: Homebound Movie Review: Ishaan Khatter, Janhvi Kapoor And Vishal Jethwa Expose Shocking Home Truths Unflinchingly

Tags: Bollywood reunionKartik AaryanLuv Ranjan

RELATED News

Bobby Deol Opens Up: Alcoholism Made Him Scary To Family, Sober Over A Year Now
Hollywood Producer Jerry Bruckheimer Hints at New Top Gun, F1, and Pirates Sequels; follow-ups, details inside
Homebound Movie Review: Ishaan Khatter, Janhvi Kapoor And Vishal Jethwa Expose Shocking Home Truths Unflinchingly
Pawan Kalyan’s OG Smashes Records On Day 1 With A Staggering Rs 90.25 Crore India Box Office Collection
Meet Trisha Vivek Thosar: Five Year Old Girl Steals The Spotlight at 71st National Film Awards 2025

LATEST NEWS

Court reserves order on anticipatory bail plea of Chaitanyananda Saraswati
Simpsons Prediction Asia Cup 2025 Winner: Who will win India vs Pakistan Final Match on Sunday 28 September 2025?
China’s Dragon Man Skull Discovery Upends Human Evolution Timeline, New Study Questions Whether Homo Sapiens Originated In Asia Or Africa
Pakistan accused of using blasphemy laws to oppress communities
Assam: 35-year-old lynched By Irate Mob In Duliajan
Kavitha Arrives In Doha To Join Bathukamma Celebrations Organized By Telangana Jagruthi Qatar Chapter
Hayao Miyazaki's 'Spirited Away' and 'The Boy and the Heron' set to return to US theatres
Asian Travel Expo & Asian Travel Awards 2025 to Showcase and Honour Tourism Excellence in Bahrain
Kartik Aaryan And Luv Ranjan Reunite: Fans Excited After Blockbuster Hits ‘Pyaar Ka Punchnama’ And ‘Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety
Shamar Joseph Ruled Out of West Indies Test Series vs India Due To Injury, Johann Layne Named Replacement
Kartik Aaryan And Luv Ranjan Reunite: Fans Excited After Blockbuster Hits ‘Pyaar Ka Punchnama’ And ‘Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Kartik Aaryan And Luv Ranjan Reunite: Fans Excited After Blockbuster Hits ‘Pyaar Ka Punchnama’ And ‘Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Kartik Aaryan And Luv Ranjan Reunite: Fans Excited After Blockbuster Hits ‘Pyaar Ka Punchnama’ And ‘Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety
Kartik Aaryan And Luv Ranjan Reunite: Fans Excited After Blockbuster Hits ‘Pyaar Ka Punchnama’ And ‘Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety
Kartik Aaryan And Luv Ranjan Reunite: Fans Excited After Blockbuster Hits ‘Pyaar Ka Punchnama’ And ‘Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety
Kartik Aaryan And Luv Ranjan Reunite: Fans Excited After Blockbuster Hits ‘Pyaar Ka Punchnama’ And ‘Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety

QUICK LINKS