Home > Entertainment > Katy Perry Drops Bombshell As She Goes Instagram Official With Justin Trudeau, Shares Intimate Moments From Japan

Katy Perry Drops Bombshell As She Goes Instagram Official With Justin Trudeau, Shares Intimate Moments From Japan

Katy Perry ends months of speculation by going Instagram-official with Justin Trudeau, sharing cozy Japan trip photos. From Asakusa strolls to a lunch with former PM Kishida, the couple’s affectionate moments blend culture, diplomacy, and romance, marking a major public milestone in their relationship.

Katy Perry And Justin Trudeau Go Public with Intimate Japan Moments, Turning Speculation into Confirmation (Pc: Instagram)
Katy Perry And Justin Trudeau Go Public with Intimate Japan Moments, Turning Speculation into Confirmation (Pc: Instagram)

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Published: December 6, 2025 22:27:00 IST

Katy Perry Drops Bombshell As She Goes Instagram Official With Justin Trudeau, Shares Intimate Moments From Japan

The speculation regarding the connection between pop star Katy Perry and ex-Canadian PM Justin Trudeau has been concluded as the artist shared on Instagram a complete collection of cozy photos from their trip to Japan. The couple, whose romantic connection has been a topic of intense speculation and discussion among media and fans for several months, are now publicly acknowledged as “official” on Instagram.

The couple’s easygoing and loving nature is revealed through the pictures taken at the vibrant district of Asakusa and during a formal lunch, among others. Trudeau and Perry’s meeting was a surprise but at the same time pleasing as the singer was in Tokyo for a concert on her ongoing “Lifetimes” world tour.

This open show of affection is not only a great joy for the fans but also a notable milestone that indicates a new serious chapter for both the artist and the politician in the world spotlight.

Katy Perry Tokyo Tourism And Trudeau

It wasn’t just a fleeting celebrity moment that the journey to Japan brought about; rather it was a combination of culture and diplomacy in the world of international affairs. Couples were spotted in Tokyo’s Asakusa, which is the old city area, on December 3rd, and they were said to have gone not only to the sumo wrestling exhibition, but also to experience the cultures and the ties between nations.

It was a kind of reunion, as they had been apart the previous Thanksgiving holiday. Katy Perry’s coming to Asia was in fact for the promotional tour, but the ex-PM took a roundabout route to her emphasizing that even though they have busy lives, they are putting their romance first.

Diplomacy And Pop Culture Crossover

The couple made their romantic vacation even more interesting by having a very unique joint engagement: a lunch with the former Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and his wife, Yuko. Kishida, when he posted about the meeting on his own social media, called Perry “Trudeau’s partner” and thus gave the first quasi-official high-level confirmation of their relationship.

Later, Trudeau took to Twitter to share the image tagging Katy and expressing his appreciation for the ongoing relationship with the Kishida family. This surprising unification of the musical and political scenes in Tokyo has made a lot of noise all over the world, and the pair has become one of the most discussed international couples right now.

First published on: Dec 6, 2025 10:27 PM IST
Katy Perry Drops Bombshell As She Goes Instagram Official With Justin Trudeau, Shares Intimate Moments From Japan

QUICK LINKS