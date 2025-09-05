LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
elon musk donald trump Pallavi Joshi Delhi private airline pilot business news russia Anutin Charnvirakul PM Modi Manipur visit Jhelum river elon musk donald trump Pallavi Joshi Delhi private airline pilot business news russia Anutin Charnvirakul PM Modi Manipur visit Jhelum river elon musk donald trump Pallavi Joshi Delhi private airline pilot business news russia Anutin Charnvirakul PM Modi Manipur visit Jhelum river elon musk donald trump Pallavi Joshi Delhi private airline pilot business news russia Anutin Charnvirakul PM Modi Manipur visit Jhelum river
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
elon musk donald trump Pallavi Joshi Delhi private airline pilot business news russia Anutin Charnvirakul PM Modi Manipur visit Jhelum river elon musk donald trump Pallavi Joshi Delhi private airline pilot business news russia Anutin Charnvirakul PM Modi Manipur visit Jhelum river elon musk donald trump Pallavi Joshi Delhi private airline pilot business news russia Anutin Charnvirakul PM Modi Manipur visit Jhelum river elon musk donald trump Pallavi Joshi Delhi private airline pilot business news russia Anutin Charnvirakul PM Modi Manipur visit Jhelum river
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Kelly Clarkson reflects on her 'American Idol' win 23 years later

Kelly Clarkson reflects on her 'American Idol' win 23 years later

Kelly Clarkson reflects on her 'American Idol' win 23 years later

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: September 5, 2025 18:47:08 IST

Washington, DC [US], September 5 (ANI): Singer-songwriter Kelly Clarkson commemorated the 23rd anniversary of her American Idol win with an emotional Instagram post, reported People.

The ‘Breakaway’ singer became the competition show’s first winner in 2002, and penned a tribute to the fans that helped her score the win.

“To everyone that took time 23 years ago to call in and vote for me, thank you ,” she began in her caption. “Winning American Idol changed my life and I will be forever grateful for all of you that have supported me for so many years.”

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Kelly Clarkson (@kellyclarkson)

Clarkson added, “It is a gift to find your purpose and passion, and to be able to make a living doing it is the cherry on top. Thank you, always,” according to People.

The official Instagram account for American Idol reposted her tribute to its Instagram Stories. “THIS is what it’s all about, ©kellyclarkson. You were an icon from the start. We will always love you,” read the text over Clarkson’s original post.

Throughout the years, Clarkson has reflected on her American Idol win at length. At the 20th anniversary milestone in 2022, she said in an Instagram post that the triumph “forever changed the course of my life,” reported People.

In March, she appeared on Kylie Kelce’s ‘Not Gonna Lie’ podcast and shared that she didn’t know the competition was a TV series at first.

“For all of us in that first season, we literally didn’t … I didn’t even know it was a TV show until my third audition,” said Clarkson. “Like, we were literally trying to pay our bills. We’re like, ‘Oh, this might work. I might meet someone or whatever.’ Nobody knew it was gonna amount to anything.”

Clarkson recalled, “We were literally, like, kids — you know, 19 years old just trying to pay my electric bill y’all. You know, and afford the deductible on my car that was bashed in that I couldn’t afford. So it was a different thing,” reported People.

Clarkson has released 10 studio albums and 56 singles, scoring 17 Grammy nominations and three wins.

She also served as a coach on The Voice for seasons 14 through 21, before returning for season 23. She’s also slated to return for the show’s forthcoming 29th season.

However, Clarkson took a brief hiatus from The Kelly Clarkson Show after her ex-husband Brandon Blackstock died of complications from melanoma on Thursday, August 7, reported People.

She revealed his illness on Wednesday, August 6, when she announced she was postponing the August dates of her Las Vegas residency to be “fully present” for their children, River, 11, and Remington, 9, reported People. (ANI)

Source

The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.

Tags: American IdolinstagramKelly Clarksonthe-kelly-clarkson-showwin

RELATED News

Saira Banu, Karisma Kapoor visit Ashish Shelar's home for Ganpati Darshan
Angelina Jolie debuts blonde bob look during shoot of 'Anxious People'
Ozzy Osbourne tribute set for 2025 MTV VMAs with Aerosmith, Yungblud
Cardi B shares why she turned down Super Bowl halftime show
"I'm not there to talk about jeans": Sydney Sweeney declines to speak about controversial ad campaign at TIFF

LATEST NEWS

Khan Sir urges PM Modi to remove GST on educational services
PM Modi congratulates Jamaican PM Andrew Holness for his third consecutive victory
Three bodies recovered after landslide in Akhara Bazaar: Himachal Pradesh CM
"I don't think we have…": Trump responds to his earlier 'India lost to China' remarks
J-K: Police attach vehicle under UAPA in Anantnag
UAE expresses solidarity with Nigeria; offers condolences over victims of capsized boat
28.5 km-long metro corridor to be built at cost of Rs 5,500 crore in Gurugram
Trump Confirms 2026 G20 Summit Destination — Details Inside
Why Is The Whole Of India Getting Rain, But Not Tamil Nadu?
US: Trump signs executive order, Pentagon to be now known as 'Department of War'
Kelly Clarkson reflects on her 'American Idol' win 23 years later

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Kelly Clarkson reflects on her 'American Idol' win 23 years later

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Kelly Clarkson reflects on her 'American Idol' win 23 years later
Kelly Clarkson reflects on her 'American Idol' win 23 years later
Kelly Clarkson reflects on her 'American Idol' win 23 years later
Kelly Clarkson reflects on her 'American Idol' win 23 years later

QUICK LINKS