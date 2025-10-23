Kim Kardashian in Tears, Diagnosed With Dangerous, Life-Threatening Brain Condition, Blames Kanye West

Kim Kardashian has opened up about a frightening medical condition she was recently diagnosed with, attributing it to the stress of her divorce from Kanye West. During the Season 7 premiere of The Kardashians, the 45-year-old reality star revealed that an MRI scan detected a “little” aneurysm in her brain.

A brain aneurysm is a bulge or ballooning in a blood vessel and, while common, requires careful monitoring due to the risk of rupture, which can lead to bleeding in the brain, known as a hemorrhagic stroke.

Kim Kardashian’s Family Reacts

On the show, Kim shared the news with her older sister, Kourtney Kardashian, 46, who was visibly concerned.

Kourtney placed a hand over her heart and said, “Woah.” The episode then showed Kim undergoing an MRI, with scans revealing images of her brain. During the conversation, Kim mentioned that doctors had attributed the aneurysm to stress.

Kim Kardashian Links Health Concerns to Divorce Stress From Kanye West

In another segment, Kim was seen stepping out of the MRI machine and speaking candidly about her divorce from Kanye West, 48, the father of her four children. She expressed her frustration during a phone conversation, asking, “Why the f–k is this happening?”

Kim and Kanye were married from 2014 until their divorce was finalized in 2022. They share four children – North, 12; Saint, nine; Chicago, seven; and Psalm, six.

Reflecting on her relationship with Kanye in a confessional, Kim said, “People think that I have the luxury of walking away. My ex will be in my life no matter what. We have four kids together.”

She also admitted, tearfully, “I’m happy it’s over,” and confided to sister Khloe Kardashian, 41, and mother Kris Jenner, 69, that she had endured “the hardest week” of her life following the diagnosis.

Kim Kardashian Also Experienced Psoriasis Flare-Ups, Autoimmune Challenges

Kim also revealed that she had not experienced a psoriasis flare-up since her divorce. However, while filming Ryan Murphy’s All’s Fair, she began dealing with skin outbreaks again. Psoriasis is an autoimmune condition that causes red, itchy, and scaly patches, often on the elbows, knees, scalp, and lower back.

She noted that she had been “very tested” during her divorce, dismissed rumors about keeping her children from Kanye, and expressed concern over his potential public outbursts. Kim also pointed out that Kanye had never apologized for his public statements about her.

