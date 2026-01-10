Kriti Sanon, Varun Sharma Light Up Nupur Sanon–Stebin Ben’s Sangeet In Udaipur With Energetic Thumkas | Watch VIRAL Video

Nupur Sanon: Nupur Sanon and singer Stebin Ben’s wedding festivities have officially begun in Udaipur, setting social media abuzz. Ahead of their wedding ceremony, the couple hosted a vibrant sangeet night that saw family members and friends dancing the night away.

A video of actress Kriti Sanon enjoying herself on the dance floor has now gone viral, becoming one of the highlights of the celebrations.

Kriti Sanon Sets The Dance Floor On Fire At Sangeet Night

Kriti Sanon was seen letting her hair down and grooving with full energy at her sister’s sangeet ceremony. Joined by actor Varun Sharma, her co-star from Arjun Patiala, Kriti’s lively moves added to the festive spirit of the evening. Their chemistry and enthusiasm drew loud cheers from guests, making the performance a memorable moment of the night.

In one of the widely shared clips, Kriti dances to the Bhojpuri chartbuster Lollipop Lagelu, impressing everyone with her high-energy steps. Another video shows her enjoying traditional dhol beats alongside Nupur and Stebin, capturing the joyous mood of the pre-wedding celebrations.

Nupur Sanon, Stebin Ben Join The Fun

The bride-to-be and groom also took to the dance floor, matching steps to the popular Bollywood number Gallan Goodiyan from Dil Dhadakne Do. Their cheerful performance reflected their excitement as they celebrated the upcoming milestone with close friends and family.

An Intimate Wedding In Udaipur

Nupur Sanon and Stebin Ben, who have been dating for several years, got engaged recently after Stebin proposed in a private moment. According to reports, the couple chose to keep their wedding celebrations intimate. A source earlier told Hindustan Times that the focus was on family and close friends rather than a large industry gathering.

The couple is set to tie the knot on January 11 in Udaipur, marking the beginning of their new journey together amid love, music and close-knit celebrations.

