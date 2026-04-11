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Home > Entertainment News > Legendary Singer Asha Bhosle Hospitalised After Cardiac Arrest, Rushed To Breach Candy Hospital In Mumbai

Legendary Singer Asha Bhosle Hospitalised After Cardiac Arrest, Rushed To Breach Candy Hospital In Mumbai

Asha Bhosle hospitalised after cardiac arrest, rushed to Mumbai’s Breach Candy Hospital and is under medical observation.

Legendary singer Asha Bhosle has been hospitalised. (Photo: IG/Asha Bhosle)
Legendary singer Asha Bhosle has been hospitalised. (Photo: IG/Asha Bhosle)

Published By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Last updated: April 11, 2026 20:56:10 IST

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Legendary Singer Asha Bhosle Hospitalised After Cardiac Arrest, Rushed To Breach Candy Hospital In Mumbai

Legendary singer Asha Bhosle has been hospitalised after reportedly suffering a cardiac arrest. She was rushed to Mumbai’s Breach Candy Hospital, where she is currently under medical observation.

(This is a breaking news story…)

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Legendary Singer Asha Bhosle Hospitalised After Cardiac Arrest, Rushed To Breach Candy Hospital In Mumbai

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Legendary Singer Asha Bhosle Hospitalised After Cardiac Arrest, Rushed To Breach Candy Hospital In Mumbai

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Legendary Singer Asha Bhosle Hospitalised After Cardiac Arrest, Rushed To Breach Candy Hospital In Mumbai
Legendary Singer Asha Bhosle Hospitalised After Cardiac Arrest, Rushed To Breach Candy Hospital In Mumbai
Legendary Singer Asha Bhosle Hospitalised After Cardiac Arrest, Rushed To Breach Candy Hospital In Mumbai
Legendary Singer Asha Bhosle Hospitalised After Cardiac Arrest, Rushed To Breach Candy Hospital In Mumbai

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