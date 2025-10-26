LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra OTT Release, Who is Santhy Balachandran, Screenwriter Behind Kalyani Priyadarshan's Superhero Film

Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra OTT Release, Who is Santhy Balachandran, Screenwriter Behind Kalyani Priyadarshan's Superhero Film

Malayalam superhero film Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra, starring Kalyani Priyadarshan, releases on OTT Oct 31 on JioCinema & JioHotstar. Screenwriter Santhy Balachandran, also an actor, is praised as the film’s creative and emotional backbone.

Meet Santhy Balachandran: The creative force behind Malayalam’s first female superhero, Lokah (Photo: X)
Meet Santhy Balachandran: The creative force behind Malayalam’s first female superhero, Lokah (Photo: X)

Published By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Published: October 26, 2025 02:05:41 IST

Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra OTT Release, Who is Santhy Balachandran, Screenwriter Behind Kalyani Priyadarshan’s Superhero Film

Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra, the highly anticipated Malayalam superhero film starring Kalyani Priyadarshan, is finally set to stream on OTT. Directed by Dominic Arun and produced by Dulquer Salmaan’s Wayfarer Films, the movie will be available on JioCinema and JioHotstar from October 31.

The film introduces Malayalam cinema’s first female superhero, with Kalyani portraying Chandra, a mythology-inspired heroine navigating a modern world infused with folklore and fantasy. Since its theatrical release on August 28, Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra has received rave reviews and emerged as a box office sensation, crossing the ₹300 crore mark worldwide, making it the highest-grossing Malayalam film of all time.

Meet Santhy Balachandran – The Creative Force Behind Lokah

While the spotlight is on Kalyani, much of the film’s brilliance is credited to Santhy Balachandran, the screenwriter of Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra. Kalyani herself praised Santhy after watching the film, saying, “Not just a writer. She is the biggest creative force in this. From writing to promotions, she has been part of this. Also, she has been the emotional backbone of the movie.”

Santhy Balachandran is not just a talented writer but also an accomplished theatre and film actor. She made her on-screen debut in Dominic Arun’s 2017 fantasy black comedy Tharangam alongside Tovino Thomas. She later appeared as the only female character in Lijo Jose Pellissery’s critically acclaimed 2019 film Jallikkattu. In 2023, Santhy expanded her horizons with her Hindi film debut in Gulmohar, starring Sharmila Tagore, Manoj Bajpayee, and Simran.

What to Expect from Lokah

Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra follows Chandra/Neeli (Kalyani), a yakshi-vampire navigating challenges when she confronts an egotistic and misogynistic policeman, Nachiyappa (Sandy). The film also features actors Naslen, Sandy, Arun Kurian, Chandu Salimkumar, Nishanth Sagar, Raghunath Paleri, Vijayaraghavan, Nithya Shri, and Sarath Sabha.

Following the massive success of the first chapter, the makers have already announced Lokah Chapter 2, featuring Tovino Thomas as Michael, a chathan/goblin, with Dulquer Salmaan potentially reprising his role as Charlie, an odiyan/ninja.

For fans who missed it in theatres, Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra will be available to stream exclusively on JioCinema and JioHotstar starting October 31.

First published on: Oct 26, 2025 2:05 AM IST
Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra OTT Release, Who is Santhy Balachandran, Screenwriter Behind Kalyani Priyadarshan’s Superhero Film

QUICK LINKS