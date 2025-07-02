Live Tv
Lorde Stuns Fans Saying Pamela Anderson's Leaked Sex Tape Was 'Beautiful' But Pam Just Wants It to End

Lorde Stuns Fans Saying Pamela Anderson’s Leaked Sex Tape Was ‘Beautiful’ But Pam Just Wants It to End

Grammy-winning singer Lorde recently revealed in a Rolling Stone interview that she watched Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee’s infamous 1995 leaked sex tape after a psychedelic therapy session. Describing the footage as “beautiful” and full of “purity,” Lorde expressed fascination with the raw freedom and love captured in the tape. Meanwhile, Pamela Anderson has chosen not to respond directly, reportedly wishing the ongoing public focus on the tape would end due to the lasting pain it caused her.

Last Updated: July 2, 2025 09:16:48 IST

Grammy-winning singer Lorde in an interview with Rolling Stone has revealed that she watched the infamous Pamela Anderson’s leaked 1995 sex tape with ex-husband Tommy Lee.

Lorde whose real name is Ella Yelich-O’Connor said she watched the clip following a psychedelic therapy session. The singer described the footage as “beautiful” and filled with “purity.” 

Lorde Fascinated With Pamela Anderson

“I found it to be so beautiful,” Lorde admitted. “And maybe it’s f-cked up that I watched it, but I saw two people that were so in love with each other, and there was this purity.”

She further described a scene where Anderson and Lee were “jumping off this big boat… like children. They were so free.” Lorde reflected, “And I just was like, ‘Whoa. Being this free comes with danger.’”

Adding to the fascination, Lorde referenced the sex tape in her new song “Current Affairs,” from her recently released album Virgin. The lyrics include, “All alone in my room / Watching the tape of their honeymoon / On the boat, it was pure and true / Then the film came out.”

Pamela Anderson Responds

Pamela Anderson, now 56, has chosen not to engage with Lorde’s comments but reportedly wishes the continuous talk about the sex tape would stop. The actress has openly spoken about the deep humiliation and pain caused by the unauthorized release of the tape and has expressed a desire to move on.

Daily Mail has quoted an insider saying, “She hates when the sex tape creeps back into pop culture, whether it was the ‘Pam and Tommy’ show, or whenever people start talking about it or when she has had to talk about it.”

Despite Lorde’s repeated references, Anderson “doesn’t know who she is,” which perhaps softens any potential anger. The source added, “She’s not mad at Lorde because she doesn’t know who she is, but she would rather not have this out there. It is just a headache to deal with when she just wants to live her life.”

The insider quoted by Daily Mail also highlighted the lasting impact of the video on Anderson’s life, “It changed her life forever and a lot of bad came from it that she doesn’t like remembering or thinking about.” They concluded, “It is painful that she always has to relive that moment in her life.”

