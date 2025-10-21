LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > 'Love In The Air?' Samantha Ruth Prabhu Celebrates Diwali With Rumoured Beau Raj Nidimoru, Fans Can't Keep Calm!

Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s Diwali celebration with filmmaker Raj Nidimoru set social media abuzz. Dressed in festive attire, the duo’s viral photo reignited dating rumours, with fans calling it a “soft launch” and showering the actress with love and support.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s Diwali with Raj Nidimoru Sparks Dating Rumours and Fan Love (Pc: Instagram)

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Last updated: October 21, 2025 10:16:15 IST

Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s Diwali celebration this year has indeed gone a long way in raising flames on social media with lots of issues fueling the rumor mills about her personal life. The star who’s been rumored to be dating filmmaker Raj Nidimoru for months now shared a string of beautiful pictures from her festive night. One of them went recently viral, featuring her rumored beau prominently.

Looking absolutely beautiful in a lovely green ethnic attire, Samantha appeared bright and relaxed next to the director dressed in a blue kurta. Simply captioned “Filled with gratitude,” the post was quickly picked up by fans as a subtle but powerful confirmation of their bond, which has reaped a whirlwind of support and affection virtually. Many fans lovingly referred to it as a “soft launch” and expressed their joy for the actress in comments like ‘you deserve all the love.’

Dating Rumours Reignited

The rumors of Samantha and Raj Nidimoru-who comprises one-half of the famous director duo Raj & DK with his partner in crime, DK-started surfacing after the successful run of the web series The Family Man 2 where Samantha played a key role.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Samantha (@samantharuthprabhuoffl)



With joint ventures like Citadel: Honey Bunny and much circulation in the media through appearances and social media posts, this hottest topic has remained an ever-present topic in the news cycle.

Despite much speculation, the actress and Raj have maintained their characteristic silence regarding the status of their relationship-neither confirming nor denying the rumored romance.

Fan Love and New Beginnings

This enthusiastic response from her huge fan base proves that the actress is connected to many hearts emotionally as she candidly recounts all the struggles she goes through, such as the most reported split from Naga Chaitanya in 2021. For the die-hards, this Diwali picture opens up into yet another wonderful chapter.

In actuality, Samantha’s recent post about buying a different home, subtitled with something like “new beginnings,” only fits the narrative that the star is open to a new and happier phase in her life, both in professional and personal spheres. Hold up: Her fans take the photo with Raj Nidimoru as a well-deserved special moment of happiness and stability.

Also Read: Shah Rukh Khan Shares Glimpse Of Him Celebrating Diwali With Wife Gauri Khan, Watch

First published on: Oct 21, 2025 10:15 AM IST
Tags: Diwali 2025raj nidimorusamantha ruth prabhu

