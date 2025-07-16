LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Lupita Nyong'o Suffers Health Scare With Uterine Fibroids Diagnosis: Only A Matter Of Time Until They Grow Again

Lupita Nyong’o Suffers Health Scare With Uterine Fibroids Diagnosis: Only A Matter Of Time Until They Grow Again

Oscar-winner Lupita Nyong’o revealed her battle with uterine fibroids, sharing she had 30 removed in 2014. Advocating for women’s health, she’s working with U.S. lawmakers to fund research, improve detection, and raise awareness of this often-ignored condition.

Lupita Nyong'o
Lupita Nyong'o

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Last Updated: July 16, 2025 19:47:31 IST

Oscar-winning actress Lupita Nyong’o got candid about her health and shared struggles with uterine fibroids, non-cancerous growths that develop in or around the uterus, reported E! News.

“In March 2014, I won an Academy Award. That same year, I discovered that I had uterine fibroids,” Lupita wrote in her Instagram post, adding, “30 fibroids. I had surgery to remove them. I asked my doctor if there was anything I could do to prevent them from recurring. She said: ‘You can’t. It’s only a matter of time until they grow again.”

The ace star shared that she did not realise the condition affected so many women until she started discussing her experience “privately” with her inner circle.

“When we reach puberty, we’re taught periods mean pain, and that pain is simply part of being a woman,” said Lupita. “We’re struggling alone with something that affects us most,” reported E! News.

She continued, “We need to stop treating this massive issue like a series of unfortunate coincidences. We must reject the normalisation of female pain.”

She added that she is currently working with U.S. congresswomen to introduce a package of bills that will “expand research funding, increase early detection and interventions for uterine fibroids, study the causes of uterine cancer, and increase public awareness,” according to E! News.

“I envision a future of early education for teenagers, better screening protocols, robust prevention research, and less invasive treatments for uterine fibroids,” she wrote. “Let’s study women’s health and prioritise this chronic condition that has never been comprehensively examined.”

Lupita added, “We deserve better. It’s time to demand it. Silence serves no one!,” reported E! News.

Uterine fibroids can develop in all women of reproductive age. While many uterine fibroids don’t have any symptoms, complications can arise and cause heavy and painful periods, pelvis pressure, urination problems, infertility and pregnancy loss, as per the outlet.

After her post, many showed their support. 

“This is such important info to share,” Halle Berry wrote, with Amber Ruffin adding, “Next time I see you, I’ll tell you a truly bonkers fibroids story,” reported E! News.

(With inputs from ANI)

Tags: Lupita Nyong outerine fibroids

Lupita Nyong’o Suffers Health Scare With Uterine Fibroids Diagnosis: Only A Matter Of Time Until They Grow Again

Lupita Nyong’o Suffers Health Scare With Uterine Fibroids Diagnosis: Only A Matter Of Time Until They Grow Again

Lupita Nyong’o Suffers Health Scare With Uterine Fibroids Diagnosis: Only A Matter Of Time Until They Grow Again
Lupita Nyong’o Suffers Health Scare With Uterine Fibroids Diagnosis: Only A Matter Of Time Until They Grow Again
Lupita Nyong’o Suffers Health Scare With Uterine Fibroids Diagnosis: Only A Matter Of Time Until They Grow Again
Lupita Nyong’o Suffers Health Scare With Uterine Fibroids Diagnosis: Only A Matter Of Time Until They Grow Again

