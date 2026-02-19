LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
delhi high court t20 world cup 2026 Epstein files Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor indian origin man Kingfisher babar azam Andrew Mountbatten 14-year-old girl pregnant donald trump bangladesh bengaluru AI innovation AI Summit 2026 delhi high court t20 world cup 2026 Epstein files Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor indian origin man Kingfisher babar azam Andrew Mountbatten 14-year-old girl pregnant donald trump bangladesh bengaluru AI innovation AI Summit 2026 delhi high court t20 world cup 2026 Epstein files Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor indian origin man Kingfisher babar azam Andrew Mountbatten 14-year-old girl pregnant donald trump bangladesh bengaluru AI innovation AI Summit 2026 delhi high court t20 world cup 2026 Epstein files Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor indian origin man Kingfisher babar azam Andrew Mountbatten 14-year-old girl pregnant donald trump bangladesh bengaluru AI innovation AI Summit 2026
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
delhi high court t20 world cup 2026 Epstein files Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor indian origin man Kingfisher babar azam Andrew Mountbatten 14-year-old girl pregnant donald trump bangladesh bengaluru AI innovation AI Summit 2026 delhi high court t20 world cup 2026 Epstein files Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor indian origin man Kingfisher babar azam Andrew Mountbatten 14-year-old girl pregnant donald trump bangladesh bengaluru AI innovation AI Summit 2026 delhi high court t20 world cup 2026 Epstein files Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor indian origin man Kingfisher babar azam Andrew Mountbatten 14-year-old girl pregnant donald trump bangladesh bengaluru AI innovation AI Summit 2026 delhi high court t20 world cup 2026 Epstein files Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor indian origin man Kingfisher babar azam Andrew Mountbatten 14-year-old girl pregnant donald trump bangladesh bengaluru AI innovation AI Summit 2026
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > M M Baig Cause Of Death: 70-Years-Old Veteran Filmmaker Found Dead At Home In Mumbai

M M Baig Cause Of Death: 70-Years-Old Veteran Filmmaker Found Dead At Home In Mumbai

Veteran filmmaker M M Baig was found dead at his home in Andheri West, Mumbai, after neighbours reported a foul smell. Police broke open the door and sent his body for post-mortem. Baig, who lived alone, was the father of former child artiste Baby Guddu (Shahinda Baig), who is now returning to Mumbai for his funeral.

Veteran filmmaker M M Baig was found dead at his home in Andheri West (Images: X)
Veteran filmmaker M M Baig was found dead at his home in Andheri West (Images: X)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Published: February 19, 2026 18:58:41 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

M M Baig Cause Of Death: 70-Years-Old Veteran Filmmaker Found Dead At Home In Mumbai

Veteran Bollywood filmmaker M M Baig has been found dead in his home in Andheri West, Mumbai. The news has come as a shock to those who knew him and fans of old-time cinema. His body was discovered on February 18, 2026, and police say the exact date of his death is still being confirmed. M M Baig was believed to be over 70 years old.

Reports say that Police were alerted by neighbours after they noticed a foul smell coming from his flat at around 10 pm on February 18. Police then forced open the door around 11 pm and found Baig’s body inside. His body was then taken to Cooper Hospital for a post-mortem examination.

A Personal Statement From M M Baig’s Publicist

Baig’s publicist, Hanif Zaveri, shared a heartfelt statement saying that “Sad News, Film producer-director M.M. Baig, and the father of yesteryear child artiste Baby Guddu, passed away at his residence in Al Marwah Millat Nagar.” He further added that, ‘The police opened the door, found Baig sahab’s body and informed his daughter. They took the body to Cooper Hospital for post-mortem at around 1.30 am. He was a loving man. I pray for his departed soul”

You Might Be Interested In

The publicist confirmed that M M Baig had been living alone for several years due to differences with his wife. This period of solitude has made the news of his death even more emotional for those who remember him.

Baby Guddu On Her Way Home

Baig was the father of Baby Guddu, whose real name is Shahinda Baig. She was a very well-known child actor in Bollywood during the 1980s. As a little girl, she appeared in many films such as Aulad, Samundra, Ghar Ghar Ki Kahani, Parivar, Nagina and Guru, and worked in about 23 films before stepping away from movies to pursue her education.

Today, Shahinda works as an air hostess with Kuwait Airways and was informed of her father’s death. She is said to be returning to Mumbai today for his funeral and related formalities.

M M Baig’s Career Highlights

M M Baig worked in the film industry for many years. Early in his career, he assisted well-known filmmakers like J. Om Prakash, Rakesh Roshan, and Vimal Kumar. Later, he directed films such as Massom Gawah (which was not released) and Chhoti Bahu, starring Shilpa Shirodkar.

At this time, the cause of his death has not been confirmed, and officials are waiting for the post-mortem report to provide more details.

Also Read: Rashmika Mandanna Vijay Deverakonda Wedding: Inside Luxurious Invitation Box Featuring ‘National Crush’ Perfume, Soan Ghee Roll – See Unseen Pics

First published on: Feb 19, 2026 6:58 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

RELATED News

‘Ghooskhor Pandat’ Title Withdrawn By Filmmaker Amid Massive Protests By Brahmin Community, New Name For Manoj Bajpayee’s Movie Yet To Be Disclosed

Mollywood’s First Hit Of 2026, Chatha Pacha OTT Streaming Details Revealed- Check When And Where To Watch Roshan Mathew’s WWE-Style Movie

Propaganda vs Brutal Truth: The Kerala Story 2 Trailer Ignites Online Debate As Themes Of Religious Conversion And Identity Leave Internet Furious

Salim Khan – Javed Akhtar Split: What Really Broke Bollywood’s Most Powerful Writing Duo Of Sholay?

Who Is Somy Ali? Actress Wishes Speedy Recovery To Salim Khan Years After Bitter Breakup With Salman Khan

LATEST NEWS

M M Baig Cause Of Death: 70-Years-Old Veteran Filmmaker Found Dead At Home In Mumbai

Row Over Dog Henry’s Custody: TMC MP Mahua Moitra Moves Delhi HC Against Ex-Partner, Notice Issued To Jai Anant Dehadrai

Odisha Civil Services Recruitment 2026: OPSC Invites Applications For 465 Vacancies, Steps To Apply Here

SL vs ZIM: All-Round Zimbabwe Beat Sri Lanka by 6 Wickets in T20 World Cup 2026, Storm Into Super 8 in Style

T20 World Cup 2026: Shamar Joseph Creates History With Rare 4-Wicket, 4-Catch Feat

Former Prince Andrew Arrest: King Charles III Reacts After Younger Brother Taken In Custody Amid Epstein Row, Says, ‘The Law Must Take Its Course’

Shakib Al Hasan, Mashrafe Mortaza Return To Restore IND-BAN Cricket Ties? Bangladesh Sports Minister Drops Huge Hint

Rajasthan Shocker: Man Gives Beer And Cigarette To Small Child For Reel, Internet Says, ‘This Is Disturbing And Unacceptable’ – Watch

Andrew Mountbatten’s Fall From Grace: Why UK King Charles’ Brother Was Stripped Of ‘Prince’ Title, What Was His Association With Jeffrey Epstein | Explained

Who Is Karan Gupta? Indian-Origin Man, 47, Gets Convicted In US For Multi-Million Dollar Salary Fraud After Hiring Unqualified Friend With A Fake Resume

M M Baig Cause Of Death: 70-Years-Old Veteran Filmmaker Found Dead At Home In Mumbai

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

M M Baig Cause Of Death: 70-Years-Old Veteran Filmmaker Found Dead At Home In Mumbai

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

M M Baig Cause Of Death: 70-Years-Old Veteran Filmmaker Found Dead At Home In Mumbai
M M Baig Cause Of Death: 70-Years-Old Veteran Filmmaker Found Dead At Home In Mumbai
M M Baig Cause Of Death: 70-Years-Old Veteran Filmmaker Found Dead At Home In Mumbai
M M Baig Cause Of Death: 70-Years-Old Veteran Filmmaker Found Dead At Home In Mumbai

QUICK LINKS