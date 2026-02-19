M M Baig Cause Of Death: 70-Years-Old Veteran Filmmaker Found Dead At Home In Mumbai

Veteran Bollywood filmmaker M M Baig has been found dead in his home in Andheri West, Mumbai. The news has come as a shock to those who knew him and fans of old-time cinema. His body was discovered on February 18, 2026, and police say the exact date of his death is still being confirmed. M M Baig was believed to be over 70 years old.

Reports say that Police were alerted by neighbours after they noticed a foul smell coming from his flat at around 10 pm on February 18. Police then forced open the door around 11 pm and found Baig’s body inside. His body was then taken to Cooper Hospital for a post-mortem examination.

A Personal Statement From M M Baig’s Publicist

Baig’s publicist, Hanif Zaveri, shared a heartfelt statement saying that “Sad News, Film producer-director M.M. Baig, and the father of yesteryear child artiste Baby Guddu, passed away at his residence in Al Marwah Millat Nagar.” He further added that, ‘The police opened the door, found Baig sahab’s body and informed his daughter. They took the body to Cooper Hospital for post-mortem at around 1.30 am. He was a loving man. I pray for his departed soul”

The publicist confirmed that M M Baig had been living alone for several years due to differences with his wife. This period of solitude has made the news of his death even more emotional for those who remember him.

Baby Guddu On Her Way Home

Baig was the father of Baby Guddu, whose real name is Shahinda Baig. She was a very well-known child actor in Bollywood during the 1980s. As a little girl, she appeared in many films such as Aulad, Samundra, Ghar Ghar Ki Kahani, Parivar, Nagina and Guru, and worked in about 23 films before stepping away from movies to pursue her education.

Today, Shahinda works as an air hostess with Kuwait Airways and was informed of her father’s death. She is said to be returning to Mumbai today for his funeral and related formalities.

M M Baig’s Career Highlights

M M Baig worked in the film industry for many years. Early in his career, he assisted well-known filmmakers like J. Om Prakash, Rakesh Roshan, and Vimal Kumar. Later, he directed films such as Massom Gawah (which was not released) and Chhoti Bahu, starring Shilpa Shirodkar.

At this time, the cause of his death has not been confirmed, and officials are waiting for the post-mortem report to provide more details.

Also Read: Rashmika Mandanna Vijay Deverakonda Wedding: Inside Luxurious Invitation Box Featuring ‘National Crush’ Perfume, Soan Ghee Roll – See Unseen Pics