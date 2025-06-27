Live Tv
Maargan X Review: Vijay Antony's Crime Thriller Strikes A Chord With Fans, Internet Shocked With 'Unexpected Climax Twist'

Maargan X Review: Vijay Antony’s Crime Thriller Strikes A Chord With Fans, Internet Shocked With ‘Unexpected Climax Twist’

Maargan X keeps viewers hooked from start to finish with gripping investigation scenes, strong performances by Vijay Antony and debutant Ajay Dhishan, and a powerful background score. The film’s unexpected climax twist makes it a standout crime thriller experience.

Published By: Shreyansh Dadsena
Last Updated: June 27, 2025 20:49:14 IST

Vijay Antony’s Maargan X, released on June 27, 2025, has sparked widespread conversation online, with audience reviews rolling in across social media.

The film received a lot of mixed reviews, mostly positive, billed as a crime thriller with subtle supernatural elements, the film blends investigative grit with psychological suspense, offering a fresh spin on Tamil cinema’s thriller space.

Strong Lead and Compelling Premise

At the core of the movie is Vijay Antony, who plays ADGP Dhruv, an older police officer unpicking a case which turns more personal than procedural. 

Fans have praised Antony’s measured but powerful performance, with many pointing out how his presence on screen propels the movie’s slower moments.

Actor Ajay Dhishan, who appears in a significant supporting role with memory manipulation and astral travel, has been universally admired. 

His scenes, particularly the flashback-filled investigations, have been touted as “standouts” by fans.

Astral Travel and Intrigue

What makes Maargan X stand out is its incorporation of supernatural elements, specifically, an astral projection storyline.

Although this element is an interesting addition to the typical crime setup, some viewers wanted the shift between realism and the paranormal to be smoother.

Nevertheless, many fans appreciated the originality it brought to the story.

Internet Reacts

Social media sites, particularly X (Twitter), have been filled with rapid reactions, fan theories, and movie clips. As some praised it as Vijay Antony’s best film in years, others appreciated the film for genre experimentation. Memes, quote tweets, and brief reviews indicate a generally positive attitude, with specific enthusiasm over the performance of Ajay Dhishan and the fearless storytelling style.

One Person said, Maargan X grips from the first scene with no dull moments and a powerful background score. Vijay Antony shines, while debutant Ajay Dhishan delivers a standout performance—topped off by a brilliant, unexpected climax twist.

Another Rated it a 7/10,

Pacing and Screenplay: Mixed Reactions

While the movie progresses gradually during the first half, there were some who felt the plot gained momentum in the latter half with pointed twists and revelations.

However, there was a section of the audience who felt that the screenplay lacked a “hook” that would have propelled the thriller to a must-watch level.

Nonetheless, all concur that the film is interesting throughout due to its complex characters and well-honed direction.

Final Verdict

Maargan X will not redefine the crime thriller genre, but it presents with confidence a well-considered and absorbing narrative.

For those who follow an investigative story with a psychological and supernatural twist, this is a watch to be had.

Vijay Antony’s subdued performance and Ajay Dhishan’s high-intensity support lift what could otherwise have been a cliché script.

