Madhuri Dixit’s Dreamy Japan Escape, Wears Kimono, Shows Cozy Moments With Shriram Nene And Picture-Perfect Mount Fuji View

Bollywood star Madhuri Dixit is giving fans a glimpse of her holiday in Japan with husband Shriram Nene. She recently shared photos from the trip where she is seen enjoying the beauty and culture of the country.

A few pictures show the stunning view of Mount Fuji behind her.

Madhuri Dixit’s Kimono Look Wins Hearts

Madhuri is seen wearing a traditional Japanese kimono, which has become one of the most talked-about photos, as per reports. The outfit looks elegant and bright, standing out beautifully against the snowy backdrop of Mount Fuji.

Fans quickly filled the comments with praise. Many called her look graceful and said she looked happy and glowing.

Madhuri Dixit and Shriram Nene Pose Together

In the first photo, the couple stood close to each other and smiled, with Mount Fuji behind them. Madhuri wore a cream sweater, black pants and a scarf. She had her hair tied back and wore dark sunglasses. Shriram wore a grey sweater with matching trousers. They also shared a few solo pictures from the same spot.

As per reports, the Japan vacation comes at a time when Madhuri has been sharing more personal moments online. She and Dr. Nene, who have been married since 1999, often post small glimpses of their family life. The couple has two sons, and fans enjoy seeing these candid updates.

Madhuri Dixit Shares Family Moments

Just a few days ago, Dr. Nene shared a sweet video of Madhuri spending time with their pet dogs. He captioned it, “Life is just better with these two by our side. Happy Love Your Pet Day!” In the video, Madhuri is seen laughing and playing with the dogs. Fans loved this simple and warm moment from their home life.

The Japan pictures carry the same warm feeling. In another photo, Madhuri and Dr. Nene are seen posing together, smiling and looking relaxed. The calm surroundings, the snow-covered peak, and her traditional outfit make the pictures even more special.