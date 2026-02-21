LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Afghanistan news iran Bonnie Blue banking sector news scotus IND vs SA Bhojpuri amit shah New York City Blizzard 2026 FBI drug trafficking bjp Afghanistan news iran Bonnie Blue banking sector news scotus IND vs SA Bhojpuri amit shah New York City Blizzard 2026 FBI drug trafficking bjp Afghanistan news iran Bonnie Blue banking sector news scotus IND vs SA Bhojpuri amit shah New York City Blizzard 2026 FBI drug trafficking bjp Afghanistan news iran Bonnie Blue banking sector news scotus IND vs SA Bhojpuri amit shah New York City Blizzard 2026 FBI drug trafficking bjp
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Afghanistan news iran Bonnie Blue banking sector news scotus IND vs SA Bhojpuri amit shah New York City Blizzard 2026 FBI drug trafficking bjp Afghanistan news iran Bonnie Blue banking sector news scotus IND vs SA Bhojpuri amit shah New York City Blizzard 2026 FBI drug trafficking bjp Afghanistan news iran Bonnie Blue banking sector news scotus IND vs SA Bhojpuri amit shah New York City Blizzard 2026 FBI drug trafficking bjp Afghanistan news iran Bonnie Blue banking sector news scotus IND vs SA Bhojpuri amit shah New York City Blizzard 2026 FBI drug trafficking bjp
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Madhuri Dixit’s Dreamy Japan Escape, Wears Kimono, Shows Cozy Moments With Shriram Nene And Picture-Perfect Mount Fuji View

Madhuri Dixit’s Dreamy Japan Escape, Wears Kimono, Shows Cozy Moments With Shriram Nene And Picture-Perfect Mount Fuji View

Madhuri Dixit gave fans a peek into her Japan vacation with husband Shriram Nene, sharing pictures with Mount Fuji in the background.

Madhuri Dixit Shares Glimpses From Japan Trip (Image: Instagram/ madhuridixitnene)
Madhuri Dixit Shares Glimpses From Japan Trip (Image: Instagram/ madhuridixitnene)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Published: February 21, 2026 21:43:13 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Madhuri Dixit’s Dreamy Japan Escape, Wears Kimono, Shows Cozy Moments With Shriram Nene And Picture-Perfect Mount Fuji View

Bollywood star Madhuri Dixit is giving fans a glimpse of her holiday in Japan with husband Shriram Nene. She recently shared photos from the trip where she is seen enjoying the beauty and culture of the country.

A few pictures show the stunning view of Mount Fuji behind her.

Madhuri Dixit’s Kimono Look Wins Hearts

Madhuri is seen wearing a traditional Japanese kimono, which has become one of the most talked-about photos, as per reports. The outfit looks elegant and bright, standing out beautifully against the snowy backdrop of Mount Fuji.

Fans quickly filled the comments with praise. Many called her look graceful and said she looked happy and glowing. 

Madhuri Dixit and Shriram Nene Pose Together

In the first photo, the couple stood close to each other and smiled, with Mount Fuji behind them. Madhuri wore a cream sweater, black pants and a scarf. She had her hair tied back and wore dark sunglasses. Shriram wore a grey sweater with matching trousers. They also shared a few solo pictures from the same spot.

As per reports, the Japan vacation comes at a time when Madhuri has been sharing more personal moments online. She and Dr. Nene, who have been married since 1999, often post small glimpses of their family life. The couple has two sons, and fans enjoy seeing these candid updates.

Madhuri Dixit Shares Family Moments

Just a few days ago, Dr. Nene shared a sweet video of Madhuri spending time with their pet dogs. He captioned it, “Life is just better with these two by our side. Happy Love Your Pet Day!” In the video, Madhuri is seen laughing and playing with the dogs. Fans loved this simple and warm moment from their home life.

The Japan pictures carry the same warm feeling. In another photo, Madhuri and Dr. Nene are seen posing together, smiling and looking relaxed. The calm surroundings, the snow-covered peak, and her traditional outfit make the pictures even more special.

First published on: Feb 21, 2026 9:43 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: entertainment newslatest newsmadhuri dixit

RELATED News

Bonnie Blue Is Pregnant! Porn Star Who Went Viral For Having ‘Unprotected’ Sex With 400 Men Makes Wild Pregnancy Announcement; Internet Asks “Who Is The Father?”

‘Dua Me Yaad Rakhna’- Shoaib Ibrahim Shares About Dipika Kakar Stomach Cyst Surgery Amid Cancer Treatment

Rashmika Mandanna Net Worth: How Rich Is India’s ‘National Crush’? From Luxury Cars, Mansions To Lavish Bungalow, Here’s What She Owns

Dhurandhar 2: Is ‘Bade Sahab’ Finally Revealed? Ranveer Singh–Aditya Dhar Film Ignites Explosive Leak Buzz

BAFTA Awards 2026: Did Prince William and Kate Middleton Avoid the Media Amid Ex- Prince Andrew Epstein Flies Scrutiny?

LATEST NEWS

Bacha Bazi: Boys Dressed As Girls, Forced To Dance, And Abused In Pakistan And Taliban-Ruled Afghanistan

Celebration Turns Chaotic: IAF Personnel, Father Assaulted After Objecting To Drinking In UP Wedding Procession | WATCH Viral Video

Agra Fort Hosts Historic Shivrajyotsav 2026 Honouring Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj’s 396th Jayanti; Vinod Patil Present

Gurugram Shocker: Woman Brutally Thrashes, Abuses Boyfriend On Busy Road, Viral Meltdown Leaves Bystanders Stunned

Is This The Time To Buy ITC Shares? Stock Set To Stabilize After Three-Month Slump Amid Cigarette Price Hikes FMCG Growth

Amid War Fear, India Urges Citizens To ‘Leave Iran’ Immediately As Tehran‑Washington Tension Heats Up, Issues Emergency Contact Numbers

NEET MDS 2026 Online Registration to Begin Shortly, Check Eligibility And How To Apply

Ravi Gupta – Leading AI-Driven SEO Expert in India & Growth

Delhi On Edge: Bomb Threat Emails Rock Army Public School, Air Force Bal Bharti; Nothing Suspicious Found Yet

IDFC First Bank Share Price Crashes Record 20% Amid ₹590 Crore Chandigarh Fraud; Investors, Including Indian Government, Suffer ₹14,300 Crore Losses

Madhuri Dixit’s Dreamy Japan Escape, Wears Kimono, Shows Cozy Moments With Shriram Nene And Picture-Perfect Mount Fuji View

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Madhuri Dixit’s Dreamy Japan Escape, Wears Kimono, Shows Cozy Moments With Shriram Nene And Picture-Perfect Mount Fuji View

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Madhuri Dixit’s Dreamy Japan Escape, Wears Kimono, Shows Cozy Moments With Shriram Nene And Picture-Perfect Mount Fuji View
Madhuri Dixit’s Dreamy Japan Escape, Wears Kimono, Shows Cozy Moments With Shriram Nene And Picture-Perfect Mount Fuji View
Madhuri Dixit’s Dreamy Japan Escape, Wears Kimono, Shows Cozy Moments With Shriram Nene And Picture-Perfect Mount Fuji View
Madhuri Dixit’s Dreamy Japan Escape, Wears Kimono, Shows Cozy Moments With Shriram Nene And Picture-Perfect Mount Fuji View

QUICK LINKS