Mahavatar Narsimha Roars Loud With 400% Box Office Jump, Smashes Rs11.35 Cr Hindi Opening Weekend – Fans Go Wild!

Mahavatar Narsimha, the animated mythological epic, stuns the box office with a 400% weekend surge, grossing ₹11.35 crore in Hindi. Strong word-of-mouth and cultural storytelling mark a new era for Indian animation.

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Published: July 28, 2025 14:34:00 IST

Mahavatar Narsimha, the animated epic saga, has shocked both moviegoers and industry insiders with a 400% increase in box office receipts over its first weekend. Released with comparatively quiet pre-release hype, the movie, which revolves around the potent and divine form of Lord Vishnu, has seized the imagination of the Hindi-speaking belt, grossing a whopping ₹11.35 crore in the Hindi version alone.

This historic surge from its opening on Friday to its closing on Sunday has created a new standard for animated films in Indian movies, indicating perhaps a new paradigm for audience acceptance of locally produced animation based on deep-rooted cultural storytelling.



Exploring the Sensational Growth: Word-of-Mouth Marvels

The box-office trajectory of ‘Mahavatar Narsimha’ is an interesting study of the magic of spontaneous word-of-mouth. Beginning with a modest ₹1.35 crore on Friday, the film experienced a substantial jump of about 150% on Saturday, collecting about ₹3.25 crore. 

The actual magic happened on Sunday, however, when it jumped another unbelievable 110%, taking its daily collection to an estimated ₹6.50-₹7.00 crore. 

This steady and fast growth is a testament to good audience acceptance and word of mouth spreading fast, which brings more people to the theaters. The film’s engaging story, combined with its visually appealing retelling of the mythological story, appears to have struck a chord with family audiences, especially children, ensuring repeat watching and word-of-mouth. 

Rethinking Animated Classics: A New Era for Indian Mythology

Mahavatar Narsimha not only has the distinction of pulling off an unprecedented box office success but has also set a high benchmark for the next stage in the evolution of animated mythological films in India. Traditionally, Indian animated movies have found it difficult to make a big commercial mark.







 The new movie from Hombale Films, makers of blockbusters like ‘KGF’, proves that a skillfully homespun animated incarnation of a sacred epic can pull the crowds. Its success proves that the Indian audience is turning towards culturally relevant stories told by innovative animation techniques. The producers have already planned a multi-movie animated franchise with more forays into Indian mythology’s rich fabric. This may encourage other production houses to invest in quality animated material, ushering in a new age for the genre in India.

Shanti Gold IPO Day 2: What You Need To Know Before It Closes On July 29
