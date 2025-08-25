Malvika Raaj, K3G’s Young Poo Welcomes Baby Girl With Husband Pranav Bagga

Malvika Raaj the feisty little Poo from Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham? Is all grown up now and has taken a step into the newest phase of her life, of being a mother.

Malvika Raaj Welcomes Baby Girl With Husband Pranav Bagga

Malvika and her husband, Pranav Bagga, welcomed their baby girl on August 23. The couple shared the news with a soft, heartfelt post that simply read, “From our hearts to our arms, our baby girl is here.” Simple. Sweet. Overflowing with love.







The journey both malvika and pranav have shared is nothing less than a beautifully written rom com with the ending one deserves. The couple were together for almost 10 years before pranav decided to propose in Cappadocia mid air with hot air balloons.

Within the next few months both decided to get married in a beautiful lowkey wedding in Goa in the presence of a few close friends and family.

Malvika Raaj’s Journey to Motherhood: From Young Poo to a Proud Mom of a Baby Girl

Earlier this year, Malvika shared the news of her pregnancy in a warm, with just a picture on social media with a pregnancy test with two caps that read “Mom” and “Dad.” No fuss, no over-the-top announcement. Just pure happiness and excitement

She later had a Mary Poppins-themed baby shower, and now, their little girl is finally here.

It is hard to see POO growing up so fast and having a kid of hers, but it’s true. For so many of us who grew up watching her sass her way through scenes as mini Poo, seeing Malvika step into this soft, nurturing chapter feels like life has come full circle.

No brand deals, no abuse of social media or anything even close to being called a show off, just a couple in love, welcoming a new life with grace and gratitude.

