LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
alia bhatt latest US news iaea donald trump apple Greater Noida Dowry Case H-1B alia bhatt latest US news iaea donald trump apple Greater Noida Dowry Case H-1B alia bhatt latest US news iaea donald trump apple Greater Noida Dowry Case H-1B alia bhatt latest US news iaea donald trump apple Greater Noida Dowry Case H-1B
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
alia bhatt latest US news iaea donald trump apple Greater Noida Dowry Case H-1B alia bhatt latest US news iaea donald trump apple Greater Noida Dowry Case H-1B alia bhatt latest US news iaea donald trump apple Greater Noida Dowry Case H-1B alia bhatt latest US news iaea donald trump apple Greater Noida Dowry Case H-1B
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Malvika Raaj, K3G’s Young Poo Welcomes Baby Girl With Husband Pranav Bagga

Malvika Raaj, K3G’s Young Poo Welcomes Baby Girl With Husband Pranav Bagga

Malvika Raaj, known for playing young Poo in Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, has welcomed a baby girl with husband Pranav Bagga. The couple announced the news on Instagram with a sweet post, marking the start of their journey as new parents after over a decade of love.

Malvika Raaj Welcomes Baby Girl With Husband Pranav Bagga
Malvika Raaj Welcomes Baby Girl With Husband Pranav Bagga

Published By: Reha Vohra
Published: August 25, 2025 22:56:23 IST

Malvika Raaj the feisty little Poo from Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham? Is all grown up now and has taken a step into the newest phase of her life, of being a mother. 

Malvika Raaj Welcomes Baby Girl With Husband Pranav Bagga

Malvika and her husband, Pranav Bagga, welcomed their baby girl on August 23. The couple shared the news with a soft, heartfelt post that simply read, “From our hearts to our arms, our baby girl is here.” Simple. Sweet. Overflowing with love.



The journey both malvika and pranav have shared is nothing less than a beautifully written rom com with the ending one deserves. The couple were together for almost 10 years before pranav decided to propose in Cappadocia mid air with hot air balloons. 

Within the next few months both decided to get married in a beautiful lowkey wedding in Goa in the presence of a few close friends and family. 

Malvika Raaj’s Journey to Motherhood: From Young Poo to a Proud Mom of a Baby Girl

Earlier this year, Malvika shared the news of her pregnancy in a warm, with  just a picture on social media  with a pregnancy test with two caps that read “Mom” and “Dad.” No fuss, no over-the-top announcement. Just pure happiness and excitement

She later had a Mary Poppins-themed baby shower, and now, their little girl is finally here.

It is hard to see POO growing up so fast and having a kid of hers, but it’s true. For so many of us who grew up watching her sass her way through scenes as mini Poo, seeing Malvika step into this soft, nurturing chapter feels like life has come full circle.

No brand deals, no abuse of social media or anything even close to being called a show off,  just a couple in love, welcoming a new life with grace and gratitude. 

Also Read: Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha Joyfully Reveal They’re Expecting: “Our Little Universe Is On Its Way”

RELATED News

Taylor Swift Shows Off Engagement Ring: Is There A Hidden Meaning Behind It?
What’s The Secret Behind Lisa’s Killer Body? BLACKPINK Icon Reveals Diet Secrets!
Taylor Swift Said Yes! Hollywood Pop Icon And Travis Kelce Announce Engagement
The Truth Behind Tanya Mittal’s Jealousy Towards Ashnoor, Bigg Boss 19 Video Leaves Fans Stunned!
The Summer I Turned Pretty S3 Episode 8: Release Date, Spoilers And All The Juicy Details!

LATEST NEWS

Aaryavir Sehwag Pays Heartfelt Tribute To Father Virender Sehwag: ‘Now I Understand Him As A Player’
U.S. Tariffs Double Overnight! Can India’s Exporters Survive the 50% Shock?
Donald Trump Threatens Tariffs Over Foreign Digital Rules Targeting US Tech Giants – What We Know
Trapped Afghan Refugees Finally Get Hope as Germany Ends Ban – But Is It Too Late?
US Court Blocks Pennsylvania from Disqualifying Mail Ballots Over Envelope Date Errors
Punjab Govt. Shuts Schools for Four Days Amid Heavy Rain Alert
Return of Madagascar King From France After 128 Years! What’s the Whole Story?
Defence & Security Cooperation a Key Pillar in India-Japan Relations: Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri
WHO Secures USD 6.3 Million to Strengthen Afghanistan’s Fragile Healthcare System
The Summer I Turned Pretty S3 Episode 8: Release Date, Spoilers And All The Juicy Details!
Malvika Raaj, K3G’s Young Poo Welcomes Baby Girl With Husband Pranav Bagga

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Malvika Raaj, K3G’s Young Poo Welcomes Baby Girl With Husband Pranav Bagga

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Malvika Raaj, K3G’s Young Poo Welcomes Baby Girl With Husband Pranav Bagga
Malvika Raaj, K3G’s Young Poo Welcomes Baby Girl With Husband Pranav Bagga
Malvika Raaj, K3G’s Young Poo Welcomes Baby Girl With Husband Pranav Bagga
Malvika Raaj, K3G’s Young Poo Welcomes Baby Girl With Husband Pranav Bagga

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?