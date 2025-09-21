LIVE TV
Mammootty expresses pride in "colleague and brother" Mohanlal's Dadasaheb Phalke honour, Dulquer Salmaan, Akshay Kumar, Prithviraj Sukumar and others react

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Published: September 21, 2025 00:38:05 IST

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], September 20 (ANI): Superstar Mammootty has extended a heartfelt message to his friend, veteran actor Mohanlal, on being named as the recipient of the Dadasaheb Phalke Award, the country’s highest cinematic honour.

Taking to his X handle, Mammootty expressed his delight and pride as he wrote, “More than a colleague, a brother, and an artist who has embarked on this wonderful cinematic journey for decades. The Dadasaheb Phalke Award is not just for an actor, but for a true artist who has lived and breathed cinema. So happy and proud of you, Lal. You truly deserve this crown.”

Many other celebrities also came forward to congratulate Mohanlal on the achievement.

Actor Prithviraj Sukumaran took to his Instagram story and wrote, “Congratulations Cheta on the Dadasaheb Phalke award! A truly well deserved recognition for a legend beyond ages!”

Dulquer Salmaan added, “A huge congrats to our dearest Lalettan!”

Actor-politician Ravi Kishan also dedicated a post to Mohanlal and wrote, “Hearty congratulations to legendary actor Shri #Mohanlal ji on being conferred the prestigious #DadasahebPhalkeAward by the Government of India for his iconic contribution to #Indian cinema.”

Bollywood actors like Akshay Kumar and Abhishek Bachchan also reacted to the news.

“Many congratulations, Mohanlal ji,” Abhishek tweeted, while the ‘Jolly LLB 3’ star added, “Heartiest congratulations, @Mohanlal sir, on being honoured with the Dadasaheb Phalke Award. Every time I’ve had the chance to meet you or observe your work, it’s been like sitting in the front row of the greatest acting school ever. This recognition is so richly deserved. Respect and love.”

Among others to congratulate the legend were Malayalam actor Tovino Thomas and filmmakers Ram Gopal Varma and Priyadarshan. Prime Minister Narendra Modi also acknowledged Mohanlal’s cinematic journey, followed by reactions from political leaders and ministers.

Earlier, the ‘Lucifer’ actor expressed gratitude for receiving the honour, further thanking Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his words of encouragement.

“Truly humbled to receive the Dadasaheb Phalke Award. This honour is not mine alone, it belongs to every person who has walked alongside me on this journey. To my family, audience, colleagues, friends, and well wishers, your love, faith, and encouragement have been my greatest strength and have shaped who I am today. I carry this recognition with deep gratitude and a full heart,” Mohanlal wrote in a tweet.

Mohanlal will be presented with the Dadasaheb Phalke Award at the 71st National Film Awards ceremony, set to be held on September 23. (ANI)

