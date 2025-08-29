Marathi Legend Bal Karve Passes Away at 95 – Fans Mourn an Icon

Bal Karve, a veteran Marathi actor from “Gundyabhau” the famous television show Chimanrao, died peacefully on August 28, 2025, at 95, marking the end of an era of Marathi theatre and television that had linked him with a multitude of young and old and had earned him the respect of many people.

Early Life and Dual Career

Born on August 25, 1930, Karve was an excellent combination of talent, hard work and capability. He was educated as a civil engineer, and worked as a civil engineer in the Mumbai Municipal Corporation for thirty years, while acting and participating in Marathi plays in his spare time with great passion.

The Iconic Gundyabhau

Karve had acted in various plays and productions, however he is best remembered for his role as Gundyabhau in the 1979 Marathi television series Chimanrao. Men and women and children poured love, admiration and attention on Gundyabhau as Karve had impeccable comic timing and made Gundyabhau authentic and natural, an unforgettable role, and one that endeared the audience to him. Before and after Chimanrao in Marathi culture, Karve has always been loved, but for many fans, he will always be remembered as Gundyabhau, one of the most powerful arrivals on Marathi television.

Contribution to Marathi Theatre

While also active in television, Karve’s deep involvement was in Marathi stage plays. He was active in theatre and co-developed the theatre group Kilbil Balrangmanch, focusing on children’s plays. Karve’s involvement in theatre highly impacted the theatre community, inspiring many young artists and influencing the future of Marathi performing arts.

Legacy and Tributes

Since Karve’s passing he has been celebrated across Maharashtra as peers, fans and critics all lament on a warm-hearted and humble man, whose talent produced lasting cultural memories. Bal Karve will continue to affect Marathi theatre and even television, as he has become a true icon.

This article is for informational purposes only. Details are based on available reports, and readers are advised to verify from official sources.