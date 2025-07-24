Home > Bollywood > Masaan Turns 10: Vicky Kaushal Shares Emotional Post, Rare BTS Photos As He Looks Back At His Breakthrough Film

Vicky Kaushal celebrates 10 years of Masaan with behind-the-scenes photos and a heartfelt post on Instagram. The Cannes-acclaimed film marked his debut and reshaped Indian indie cinema. Vicky recalls the journey and thanks his co-stars and crew for the milestone moment.

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Published: July 24, 2025 20:10:35 IST

As ‘Masaan’ turned 10, Vicky Kaushal looked back at the film that launched his career as an actor. Taking to his Instagram on Thursday, the Chhaava actor shared a series of BTS pictures to mark the special day.

The pictures showcased special moments from the set, including candid shots with his co-star Shweta Tripathi, director Neeraj Ghaywan, and other crew members.

Reflecting on his journey, Vicky wrote, “It’s been a decade! So much to learn, so much to grow. Thank you for everything. Musafir hain hum bhi, musafir ho tum bhi. Kisi mod par phir mulaqat hogi.”



Masaan, which was released in 2015, was a turning point in Indian indie cinema. It quietly made its mark with powerful storytelling and strong performances.

The film premiered at the Cannes Film Festival, where it received a standing ovation. It also won two major awards there.
Set in Varanasi, Masaan tells two parallel stories. One follows Devi, played by Richa Chadda, a young woman dealing with personal tragedy and social judgment. The other focuses on Deepak, played by Vicky Kaushal, a man who works at the cremation ghats but dreams of a better life. The film touched on deep themes like love, grief, caste, and hope, and was praised for portraying the real lives of people often left out of mainstream cinema.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Vicky was last seen in ‘Chhaava,’ which performed well at the box office. Looking ahead, Vicky is set to appear in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s upcoming film ‘Love and War’ alongside Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor.

(With Inputs From ANI)

