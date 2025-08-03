Home > Entertainment > Matty Healy Consoles Mom Denise Welch Amid Taylor Swift Feud, What Caused The Backlash?

Matty Healy Consoles Mom Denise Welch Amid Taylor Swift Feud, What Caused The Backlash?

The 1975 singer, Matty Healy was seen comforting his tearful mother, Denise Welch, after her scathing comment about Taylor Swift. There are whispers about family secrets and Swifties backlash as Healy embraces his distraught mother. What hidden truths culminated in this curbside drama?

Matty Healy Comforts Mom After Swift Jab Drama
Matty Healy Comforts Mom After Swift Jab Drama

Matty Healy, the lead singer of the band ‘The 1975’, has been spotted consoling his crying mother, Denise Welch, outside a restaurant in West Hollywood just recently, sparking a strong buzz following the controversial remarks made by the latter regarding Taylor Swift. This emotional scene was captured on July 31 this year, following Welch’s public jab at the singer, which has since elicited fan responses with a huge media frenzy.

Denise Welch’s Taylor Swift Jab Sparks Backlash

Denise Welch made an appearance on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen on July 24, 2025, wherein she took a sharp dig at Taylor Swift, Matty’s ex in an ephemeral fling of 2023. In responding to a question regarding Swift’s album The Tortured Poets Department, said to refer to Healy, Welch retorted, “Not being her mother-in-law is a role I’m glad I lost.”

She went on to add that Swift’s songwriting about exes felt “tricky,” hinting that there was possibly an unfair burden placed on Healy. Swifties took to the internet, blasting Welch for her “obnoxious” comment, while some defended Swift’s current romance with Travis Kelce. Insiders say Welch was reeling from the aftermath of the ensuing outrage and, being a mother bear, tried to protect her son, who went through heartbreak after Swift. 

Emotional Sidewalk Moment in West Hollywood

The pictures show Healy, 36, and Welch, 67, sharing an emotionally charged moment out at a posh restaurant. Welch, visibly upset, was seen wiping tears with a tissue, while Healy chose to smoke a cigarette and hug and rub her back. Sources noted the “family matter” that bothered Welch was compounded with the Swift drama.

An animated yet supportive Healy took a moment seated on the curb, talking deeply with Welch, who was accompanied by fiancée Gabbriette Bechtel. The scene was heartfelt, emphasizing their strong bond that is holding very well under present public scrutiny.

Swift’s Silence and Healy’s New Chapter

Taylor Swift is dating NFL star Travis Kelce and has chosen to remain silent rather than retaliate against comments made about her by Healy. Insiders say she would respond through music only if provoked further.

Meanwhile, Healy got engaged to Bechtel in June 2024 and moved on with his life, concentrating on music and family. Both the artists are have a different life right now, but the brief romance and controversy is still fresh.

