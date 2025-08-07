Meet CORTIS! BTS and TXT’s Junior Group Ready To Rule K-Pop, When’s The Debut?

BIGHIT MUSIC which mafia behind the success of BTS and TXT, has planned to debut an all-boy group named CORTIS with five members on the 18th of August, 2025. Most probably, this is the first group debut by the label after TXT’s debut in 2019, causing a stir all over the world. Here is what we know so far about CORTIS, the creator crew of youth, which is going to take over K-pop.

Who Are CORTIS? A Creative Powerhouse

CORTIS, comprising Martin, James, Juhoon, Seonghyeon, and Keonho, is a teenage quintet redefining the K-pop idol archetype. Unlike traditional groups with fixed roles, CORTIS operates as co-creators, contributing to music, choreography, and visuals.

Martin and James have already made waves, with credits on TXT’s “Deja Vu” and “Miracle,” ENHYPEN’s “Outside,” LE SSERAFIM’s “Pierrot,” and ILLIT’s “Magnetic.” Martin, a Canadian-Korean born March 20, 2008, is speculated to be the leader, while James, a Thai-Chinese member born October 14, 2005, brings choreography expertise from BTS’s Jungkook’s “Seven” performance.

Rounding out the lineup are Juhoon (born January 3, 2008), Seonghyeon (January 13, 2009) and maknae Keonho (February 14, 2009), all showing unique songwriting and performance talents. Their creative involvement that signals BIGHIT’s bold new direction.

Teaser Hype and Social Media Effect

On the 7th of August in the year 2025, BIGHIT MUSIC announced the name of CORTIS along with a teaser video that consisted of flashy, pink-hued aesthetics to be suggestive of a very bold, youthful angle. The group launched official X and TikTok accounts (@cortis_bighit), amplifying fan anticipation.

Further glimpses into their concept will be available through the YouTube video premiering August 10 at midnight KST on the HYBE LABELS’ channel. Fans are buzzing over CORTIS’s fresh approach, with posts on X praising their co-writer crew ethos and predicting a game-changing debut.

What to Expect from CORTIS Debut

Expect promising self-noted songs, choreography borne out of its individual members, and visuals that are innovatively commercialized as it breaks through the K-pop threshold between generation five and beyond. Furthermore, their involvement indicates a polished yet experimental sound given their previous works with HYBE artists.

With BTS planning to return in 2026 and TXT doing remarkably well at present, the spotlight will soon be on CORTIS. As on August 18, their vision will be opened to the world.

