Home > Entertainment > Miley Cyrus Can't Stop Praising Beyonce As She Joins Her 'Cowboy Carter' Tour In Paris, Calls Queen Bey 'Top-Tier'

Miley Cyrus praised Beyoncé after joining her Paris ‘Cowboy Carter’ tour for a surprise duet of “II Most Wanted.” She called Beyoncé a “legendary diva” with grace and confidence, sharing heartfelt tributes on Instagram and in a SiriusXM interview, reported People.

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Last Updated: July 19, 2025 18:15:11 IST

Miley Cyrus joined Beyonce during her ‘Cowboy Carter’ tour in Paris for a surprise live performance of their duet ‘II Most Wanted’, which was held in June. Recently, she opened up about her admiration and love for the 35-time Grammy winner, reported People.

Cyrus shared that she sees Beyoncé as a “top-tier” artist. “And getting to see her show live, it feels like a moment of where, you know, you talk to someone about getting to see, you know, Prince or someone that’s the best of the best, Michael Jackson,” she said in her recent interview on SiriusXM’s TikTok Radio.

“I mean, she really is exactly what you’d wanna see on and off the stage,” continued the ‘Flowers’ singer, noting that Beyonce has lots of “grace” and “confidence,” reported People.

“I think that she deserves to kind of have this queen essence surrounding her constantly, just because I do think it’s so fluid between both of her worlds and between the persona and personally, it’s always been really well integrated,” added Cyrus.
“It feels like who she is on stage is an elevated, kind of eccentric version of who she is day to day,” she said.

On June 19, Cyrus surprised the crowd at Paris’ Stade de France during Beyonce’s Cowboy Carter Tour stop to perform “II Most Wanted.” Later, she shared a sweet tribute for the ace star.

“@beyonce to be beside such a humble, gracious, legendary DIVA was a dream come true,” she wrote at the time on her Instagram handle. “Thank you for the opportunity to perform in Paris together & sing our song about friendship.”

She continued, “To have learned from you & loved you my whole life, & then be standing together in matching gold looks is more than I could’ve imagined. As the finale to this trip supporting Something Beautiful, to close on something as beautiful as a stadium full of people singing “II Most Wanted” with us was the ultimate firework.”

“Thank you B. I’ll be your shotgun rider for life. Big gratitude to the Cowboy Carter tour crew, you all were incredible for making this happen. Forever and always,” Cyrus concluded, reported People. 

(With inputs from ANI)

Tags: beyoncelatest hollywood newsMiley Cyrus

