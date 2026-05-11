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Home > Entertainment News > Mirzapur Season 4 Release Date: Expected OTT Premiere, Cast and Story Details Revealed

Mirzapur Season 4 Release Date: Expected OTT Premiere, Cast and Story Details Revealed

Mirzapur Season 4 is expected to release on Amazon Prime Video sometime in late 2026, although the makers have not officially confirmed the date yet. Fans are eagerly waiting for the return of Kaleen Bhaiya, Guddu Pandit and the next big power battle in Mirzapur.

Mirzapur Season 4 Release Date: Expected OTT Premiere, Cast and Story Details Revealed

Published By: Saniya shaikh siddique
Published: Mon 2026-05-11 17:34 IST

People in India really love the crime thriller web series Mirzapur. It is getting everyone very excited. Fans are waiting for Season 4 of Mirzapur. The show has a lot of action and a good story. The actors do a job and there are many surprises. This is why people over the country like to watch Mirzapur.

Season 3 of Mirzapur ended in a dramatic way. Now fans want to know when Season 4 is coming out. They also want to know who will be in it and what the story will be about. The people who make Mirzapur have not told us exactly when it will start yet.. Some people think that Mirzapur Season 4 will be on Amazon prime video in late 2026. Fans of Mirzapur are waiting to hear more, about Mirzapur Season 4. They want to watch more of the Mirzapur series.

Mirzapur Season 4 Expected Release Date

According to entertainment reports the fourth season of Mirzapur will probably come out between mid-2026 and late 2026. Some reports say that the makers are now working on writing and planning the production after the success of the last season.

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There is no word from the creators yet but people, in the industry think that filming and editing might take more time because the Mirzapur universe is getting bigger.

Fans are also very excited because Mirzapur is now going to be a movie. Mirzapur: The Movie is set to come out on 4 September 2026.

Mirzapur Season 4 OTT Platform

Mirzapur Season 4 will be available to watch on Amazon Prime Video like the other seasons. Amazon Prime Video is a place to watch this show. The show has done well on this platform. It is one of the popular Indian crime dramas that people watch online. The last season of Mirzapur did well when it came out. It broke records for the people watching on the weekend it was released. Now people are really looking forward to Mirzapur Season 4.

Expected Cast of Mirzapur Season 4

Several major actors are expected to return in the upcoming season, including:

  • Pankaj Tripathi as Kaleen Bhaiya

  • Ali Fazal as Guddu Pandit

  • Shweta Tripathi as Golu Gupta

  • Rasika Dugal as Beena Tripathi

  • Vijay Varma

  • Isha Talwar

What Could Happen in Mirzapur Season 4?

Season 3 of Mirzapur ended with a mess. Guddu Pandit is now in charge. It seems like Kaleen Bhaiya is back and he wants a piece of the action. This means the fight for power is still on.

People think Season 4 might be about:

  • Guddu and Kaleen Bhaiya getting their revenge on each other
  • More politicians, in Purvanchal trying to get power
  •  New gangs coming in. Causing trouble
  • The Mirzapur crime business getting bigger
  • The main characters having some emotional problems
  • Fans are also hoping for more action, violence and surprises like we saw in the earlier seasons. They loved those. Want more of the same.

Will Season 4 Be the Final Season?

People are talking about the possibility that Season 4 of Mirzapur will be the one. Ali Fazal, who is an actor in Mirzapur said that the new season might be the end of the story of Mirzapur.. The people who make Mirzapur have not said for sure if the series will really end after Season 4.

At the time there is news, about Mirzapur: The Movie, which makes us think that Mirzapur might keep going even after the web series is over. Mirzapur might just keep getting bigger and bigger.

Mirzapur Movie Also Creating Buzz

People are talking about Season 4. They are also really excited for Mirzapur: The Movie. Mirzapur: The Movie is coming to theaters in September 2026. This movie will bring the action and crime drama of Mirzapur to the big screen for the first time.

There are a lot of discussions on media and Reddit about Mirzapur: The Movie and Season 4. Fans of Mirzapur are sharing their thoughts and ideas, about how Mirzapur: The Movie and Season 4 of Mirzapur might be connected. Mirzapur remains very popular. People love it.

Why Mirzapur Is Still Popular

Powerful Characters

Characters like Kaleen Bhaiya, Guddu Pandit and Munna Bhaiya are really iconic in India. People just love them.

A Raw Crime Drama

The show has an intense story. It’s all about power struggles and violence. That’s what got millions of viewers hooked.

Strong Dialogues and Action

Fans still remember dialogues and scenes from the earlier seasons of Mirzapur.

Massive Fan Following

The Mirzapur franchise has built a fan community. It’s one of the strongest in India among OTT series.

 Final Verdict

There’s no release date, for Mirzapur Season 4 yet.. People are really excited. They’re expecting more of the Kaleen Bhaiya, Guddu Pandit, Munna Bhaiya and big power struggles. There’s also a Mirzapur movie coming. So the franchise will probably stay one of Indias OTT entertainment brands in 2026.

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Mirzapur Season 4 Release Date: Expected OTT Premiere, Cast and Story Details Revealed
Tags: Guddu Pandit Season 4Kaleen Bhaiya returnMirzapur 4 OTT releaseMirzapur Amazon Prime VideoMirzapur cast 2026Mirzapur latest newsMirzapur movie releaseMirzapur new seasonMirzapur Season 4 release dateMirzapur web series update

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Mirzapur Season 4 Release Date: Expected OTT Premiere, Cast and Story Details Revealed

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Mirzapur Season 4 Release Date: Expected OTT Premiere, Cast and Story Details Revealed
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