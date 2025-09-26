LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
kapil dev donald trump arrested barron trump Anantpur School leh-violence amazon-mx-player Joi Zubeen Da bjp kapil dev donald trump arrested barron trump Anantpur School leh-violence amazon-mx-player Joi Zubeen Da bjp kapil dev donald trump arrested barron trump Anantpur School leh-violence amazon-mx-player Joi Zubeen Da bjp kapil dev donald trump arrested barron trump Anantpur School leh-violence amazon-mx-player Joi Zubeen Da bjp
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
kapil dev donald trump arrested barron trump Anantpur School leh-violence amazon-mx-player Joi Zubeen Da bjp kapil dev donald trump arrested barron trump Anantpur School leh-violence amazon-mx-player Joi Zubeen Da bjp kapil dev donald trump arrested barron trump Anantpur School leh-violence amazon-mx-player Joi Zubeen Da bjp kapil dev donald trump arrested barron trump Anantpur School leh-violence amazon-mx-player Joi Zubeen Da bjp
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > "Miss you, brother": Singer Papon remembers Zubeen Garg with heartfelt message

"Miss you, brother": Singer Papon remembers Zubeen Garg with heartfelt message

"Miss you, brother": Singer Papon remembers Zubeen Garg with heartfelt message

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: September 26, 2025 21:16:07 IST

Guwahati (Assam) [India], September 26 (ANI): Singer Papon remembered his late friend and fellow musician Zubeen Garg, who passed away earlier this month in Singapore. The singer penned a note reflecting on the pain of losing his “brother” and how deeply he misses him.

On Friday, the singer took to his Instagram account to share an old picture with Zubeen. Along with the picture, Papon added a caption that read, “Missing you so much, my brother. Stay happy wherever you are.”

Along with the note, he also made an appeal in Assamese for clarity on the ongoing matters. The singer urged that the investigation into Garg’s death be carried out swiftly so that answers to all the lingering questions can be provided soon.

Take a look

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Papon (@paponmusic)

Zubeen Garg passed away in Singapore on September 19 after an alleged drowning incident. His body was flown to the national capital, Delhi, and later transported to Assam on a commercial flight that landed in Guwahati on Sunday morning. Garg was in Singapore for the Northeast India Festival.

His final rites were carried out in the Kamarkuchi village of Assam on September 23, in the presence of hundreds of fans, his family members, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, Union Minister Kiren Rijiju and other political leaders. A gun salute was given to Zubeen at the crematorium.

Known as the cultural icon of Assam, Zubeen was not just a singer but also a composer, music director, actor, and filmmaker. With a career spanning over three decades, he lent his voice to thousands of songs in Assamese, Hindi, Bengali, and several other Indian languages. (ANI)

Source

The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.

Tags: assamfilmmakerpaponsingaporeZubeen GargZubeen Garg death

RELATED News

Jennifer Lawrence Defends Palestine, Calls It ‘No Less Than A Genocide’
Sai Pallavi In Bikini? Fans Comment Saying, ‘We Know Who You Are’, Check Here
Kamal Haasan hails child actor Treesha Thosar's National Award win, says "You've beaten my record"
International Emmy Awards 2025: India’s ‘Amar Singh Chamkila’ and Diljit Dosanjh Receive Prestigious Nods
AJIO x HSBC India Launch Curated Fashion Ecosystem, One-of-its-kind collaboration; Tara Sutaria leads the campaign

LATEST NEWS

Rs 15,000 crore burden on Telangana people due to Revanth Reddy's reckless, arrogant, dictatorial decision: KTR
Down and out after Op Sindoor, Pak PM Sharif claims India sought political gains post Pahalgam attack
Abhishek Sharma Tops Asia Cup 2025 Runs Chart! Leaves Behind Virat Kohli
"Miss you, brother": Singer Papon remembers Zubeen Garg with heartfelt message
30% Fine Imposed On Suryakumar Yadav, Breaching Code Of Conduct In Ind vs Pak Asia Cup 2025
'Thamma' trailer out: Ayushmann Khurrana, Rashmika Mandanna clash with Nawazuddin to protect their vampire love
'Doctor Who' actor Noel Clarke arrested in London: Reports
PM-KISAN’s 21st Instalment Released To Aid Flood-Affected Farmers In Himachal Pradesh, Punjab & Uttarakhand
FSSAI and Australia's DAFF sign MoU on food safety
Number 3 puzzle nears its solution, KL's golden run continues: Positives from India A's historic chase against Australia A
"Miss you, brother": Singer Papon remembers Zubeen Garg with heartfelt message

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

"Miss you, brother": Singer Papon remembers Zubeen Garg with heartfelt message

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

"Miss you, brother": Singer Papon remembers Zubeen Garg with heartfelt message
"Miss you, brother": Singer Papon remembers Zubeen Garg with heartfelt message
"Miss you, brother": Singer Papon remembers Zubeen Garg with heartfelt message
"Miss you, brother": Singer Papon remembers Zubeen Garg with heartfelt message

QUICK LINKS