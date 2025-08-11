LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Clairton Coke Works donald trump latest hollywood enws Clairton Coke Works donald trump latest hollywood enws Clairton Coke Works donald trump latest hollywood enws Clairton Coke Works donald trump latest hollywood enws
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Clairton Coke Works donald trump latest hollywood enws Clairton Coke Works donald trump latest hollywood enws Clairton Coke Works donald trump latest hollywood enws Clairton Coke Works donald trump latest hollywood enws
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Missed The Gilded Age Season 3’s Finale? Here’s A Recap And How to Watch!

Missed The Gilded Age Season 3’s Finale? Here’s A Recap And How to Watch!

The finale of the Gilded Age did not disappoint! George's troubles are far from over and Bertha's ball is the talk of society with a shocking guest list. But the real tea is inside, so if you've missed the episode, we're here to serve you with a juicy recap. Buckle up for season four!

The Gilded Age Season 3 Finale
The Gilded Age Season 3 Finale

Published By: Shaista Fatimi
Published: August 11, 2025 19:22:00 IST

The HBO series The Gilded Age Season 3 finale ,”My Mind Is Made Up,” aired on August 10, 2025, bringing an ambitious, secret-filled season to a hanging but magnificent end. The Newport ball held by Bertha Russell refashions the elite of New York, but at what personal cost? George’s survival, marriage proposals, and social recalibrations all set the stage for Season 4, patching together opulence and heartbreak in a true Gilded Age fashion. Here is a spicy recap of the drama.

Bertha’s Triumph and Personal Tragedy

Bertha Russell (Carrie Coon) cements her status as New York’s social queen by throwing a fabulous Newport Ball, with which she defies Mrs. Astor’s objections to including divorced women such as Aurora Fane and Charlotte Reyton. 

This victory has its down-sides, of course, George (Morgan Spector), recovering from a shooting, confronts Bertha about forcing their daughter Gladys to marry the Duke of Buckingham. Fuelled with anger because of his near-death experience, he chooses to go back to the Union Club, supporting separation-based events. Although Gladys just announced her pregnancy, the Russell marriage stands close to collapsing. This will surely guarantee some hot drama in Season 4.

Annexations in Relationships and Novel Beginnings

Romantic endings sparkle in the finale. Dr. William Kirkland (Jordan Donica), defying his mother, he proposed to Peggy Scott (Denée Benton) at a Black ball-his swoon-worthy moment celebrated by their kind.

Marian Brook (Louisa Jacobson) and Larry Russell (Harry Richardson) take baby steps toward renewing their romance. Oscar van Rhijn (Blake Ritson) proposes a joint portfolio marriage. The plan is to stake a social claim while keeping his sexuality under wraps by marrying wealthy widow Enid Winterton.

George’s Survival and Unresolved Queries

George’s hanging fate, brought to a climax by a shooting in Episode 7, now resolves itself dramatically. Dr. Kirkland saves George’s life on the Russell dining table, along with Marian, but keeps the incident under wraps for purposes of discretion regarding George’s business affairs. The finale gives a conclusion and at the same time leaves the doors open, creating great anticipation for the next chapter. 

How to Watch The Gilded Age Season 3

The show is available for streaming on HBO Max, in all forms-in both ad-supported and ad-free. The finale of The Gilded Age Season 3 recommends that one should catch up on all the episodes to fully embrace the intrigue associated with New York society in the 1880s. So if you missed this episode, rush now!

Also Read: Tom Holland Shares Rare BTS Video From New Spider-Man Movie: MCU Star Hopes To Get It Right

Tags: HBO maxhollywoodTV series HBO

RELATED News

From Gucci To A Dynasty: How Georgina Rodriguez’s Life Changed After A Meeting
Ahaan Panday’s Saiyaara OTT Premiere Date Revealed! When And Where To Watch?
Vir Das Wants You To Adopt Indie Dogs As SC’s Stray Dogs Relocation Order Gets Passed: ‘Important For Our Humanity To Kick In’
Did Kelly Clarkson Know? Video Of Singer Crying Mid-Concert Days Before Ex-Husband Brandon Blackstock’s Death Goes Viral
Beyoncé Gifts Cowboy Carter Tour Backup Dancers With Louis Vuitton Bags Worth $100,000

LATEST NEWS

Donald Trump’s Tariff Extension Saves U.S.-China Trade — But For How Long?
From Allies to Rivals? India Clamps Down on Bangladesh Imports
That Ring On Georgina Rodríguez’s Hand? A Million-Dollar Emerald-Cut Sparkler Steals The Show
US President Donald Trump Again Claims He Stopped ‘Nuclear Conflict’ Between India-Pakistan
Kerala: Case Of Sailor Abhinandh Yesudasan Missing For 8 Years Taken Over By CBI
Cristiano Ronaldo And Georgina Rodríguez Engagement 2025: Football Star Proposes After 9 Years, 5 Kids, And A “Click” Moment
Cristiano Ronaldo Marriage Rumors Explode Over One Instagram Snap!
Israeli Scientists May Have Found a Way to Stop This Painful Food Allergy Before It Starts
LaLiga Goes Global, RFEF Pioneers US League Match
World Condemns ‘War Crime’ After Israel Kills Gaza Journalists
Missed The Gilded Age Season 3’s Finale? Here’s A Recap And How to Watch!

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Missed The Gilded Age Season 3’s Finale? Here’s A Recap And How to Watch!

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Missed The Gilded Age Season 3’s Finale? Here’s A Recap And How to Watch!
Missed The Gilded Age Season 3’s Finale? Here’s A Recap And How to Watch!
Missed The Gilded Age Season 3’s Finale? Here’s A Recap And How to Watch!
Missed The Gilded Age Season 3’s Finale? Here’s A Recap And How to Watch!

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?