Missed The Gilded Age Season 3’s Finale? Here’s A Recap And How to Watch!

The HBO series The Gilded Age Season 3 finale ,”My Mind Is Made Up,” aired on August 10, 2025, bringing an ambitious, secret-filled season to a hanging but magnificent end. The Newport ball held by Bertha Russell refashions the elite of New York, but at what personal cost? George’s survival, marriage proposals, and social recalibrations all set the stage for Season 4, patching together opulence and heartbreak in a true Gilded Age fashion. Here is a spicy recap of the drama.

Bertha’s Triumph and Personal Tragedy

Bertha Russell (Carrie Coon) cements her status as New York’s social queen by throwing a fabulous Newport Ball, with which she defies Mrs. Astor’s objections to including divorced women such as Aurora Fane and Charlotte Reyton.

This victory has its down-sides, of course, George (Morgan Spector), recovering from a shooting, confronts Bertha about forcing their daughter Gladys to marry the Duke of Buckingham. Fuelled with anger because of his near-death experience, he chooses to go back to the Union Club, supporting separation-based events. Although Gladys just announced her pregnancy, the Russell marriage stands close to collapsing. This will surely guarantee some hot drama in Season 4.

Annexations in Relationships and Novel Beginnings

Romantic endings sparkle in the finale. Dr. William Kirkland (Jordan Donica), defying his mother, he proposed to Peggy Scott (Denée Benton) at a Black ball-his swoon-worthy moment celebrated by their kind.

Marian Brook (Louisa Jacobson) and Larry Russell (Harry Richardson) take baby steps toward renewing their romance. Oscar van Rhijn (Blake Ritson) proposes a joint portfolio marriage. The plan is to stake a social claim while keeping his sexuality under wraps by marrying wealthy widow Enid Winterton.

George’s Survival and Unresolved Queries

George’s hanging fate, brought to a climax by a shooting in Episode 7, now resolves itself dramatically. Dr. Kirkland saves George’s life on the Russell dining table, along with Marian, but keeps the incident under wraps for purposes of discretion regarding George’s business affairs. The finale gives a conclusion and at the same time leaves the doors open, creating great anticipation for the next chapter.

How to Watch The Gilded Age Season 3

The show is available for streaming on HBO Max, in all forms-in both ad-supported and ad-free. The finale of The Gilded Age Season 3 recommends that one should catch up on all the episodes to fully embrace the intrigue associated with New York society in the 1880s. So if you missed this episode, rush now!

